Guess The Films Via These Famous Bollywood Characters | Quiz Answers Revealed

Guess the films via these famous Bollywood characters is the latest quiz that is being circulated on WhatsApp. Read to know more about the quiz and its answers.

guess the films

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have been sharing numerous challenges, games, and quizzes on WhatsApp groups. These quizzes make for a fun way of interacting with your friends, colleagues or just anyone. Many types of quizzes are available that people share through social media. It is a fun way to brush up on your memory skills as well as to spend time at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Check out the specific quiz called "Guess the films via these famous characters".

All about Guess the films via famous characters WhatsApp quiz

The quiz gives a hint of the famous Bollywood characters from a film and one has to guess the film on the basis of the famous character. The quiz is quite easy for a Bollywood buff but one has to take the quiz to find that out. Here’s a set of 20 questions with answers. Check how many of them you can answer. 

"Guess the films via these famous characters" - Quiz questions

guess the films, guess the films via these famous characters, guess the films answers, guess the films quiz

Here are the questions that you can copy and paste to your friends

1. Chinoy Seth-
2. Commissioner D'Mello-
3. Dr. Dang-
4. Lotiya Pathan-
5. Kallumal Koylewala-
6. Chhenu-
7. Thakur Baldev Singh-
8. Balwant Rai-
9. Bakhtavar-
10. Calendar-
11. Kabir Khan-
12. Subhash Nagare-
13. Bhiku Mhatre-
14. Badshah Khan-
15. Bhavani-
16. Ram Gopal Bajaj-
17. Murli Prasad Sharma-
18. Sardar Khan-
19. Bhavani Shankar-
20. Dr. Parimal Tripathi-

Answers to Guess the films via these famous characters

1. Chinoy Seth.- Waqt
2. Commissioner D'Mello - Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
3. Dr Dang.. - Karma
4. Lotiya Pathan - Tezaab
5. Kallumal koylewala.- Chameli ki Shaadi
6. Chhenu - Mere Apne
7. Thakur Baldev Singh - Sholay
8. Balwant Rai - Ghayal
9. Bakhtavar- Hum
10. Calendar - Mr India
11. Kabir Khan... - Chak De! India
12. Subhash Nagare - Sarkar
13. Bhiku Mhatre - Satya
14. Badshah Khan.... - Khuda Gawah
15. Bhavani - Shiva
16. Ram Gopal Bajaj... - Andaz Apna Apna
17. Murli Prasad Sharma - Munna Bhai MBBS
18. Sardar Khan... - Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1
19. Bhavani Shankar... - Gol Maal
20. Dr Parimal Tripathi - Chupke Chupke

