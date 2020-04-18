Guess The Films Via These Famous Bollywood Characters | Quiz Answers Revealed

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have been sharing numerous challenges, games, and quizzes on WhatsApp groups. These quizzes make for a fun way of interacting with your friends, colleagues or just anyone. Many types of quizzes are available that people share through social media. It is a fun way to brush up on your memory skills as well as to spend time at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Check out the specific quiz called "Guess the films via these famous characters".

ALSO READ| A Lady Buys Grocery Worth 350 | Check Out The Answer To This Trending Puzzle

All about Guess the films via famous characters WhatsApp quiz

The quiz gives a hint of the famous Bollywood characters from a film and one has to guess the film on the basis of the famous character. The quiz is quite easy for a Bollywood buff but one has to take the quiz to find that out. Here’s a set of 20 questions with answers. Check how many of them you can answer.

"Guess the films via these famous characters" - Quiz questions

Image courtesy: WhatsApp

ALSO READ| Lockdown Puzzle Fill In The Missing Letters Answer; Check Details -

Here are the questions that you can copy and paste to your friends

1. Chinoy Seth-

2. Commissioner D'Mello-

3. Dr. Dang-

4. Lotiya Pathan-

5. Kallumal Koylewala-

6. Chhenu-

7. Thakur Baldev Singh-

8. Balwant Rai-

9. Bakhtavar-

10. Calendar-

11. Kabir Khan-

12. Subhash Nagare-

13. Bhiku Mhatre-

14. Badshah Khan-

15. Bhavani-

16. Ram Gopal Bajaj-

17. Murli Prasad Sharma-

18. Sardar Khan-

19. Bhavani Shankar-

20. Dr. Parimal Tripathi-

ALSO READ| Find The Cat In Junkyard Puzzle Solved | Check Answer Inside

Answers to Guess the films via these famous characters

1. Chinoy Seth.- Waqt

2. Commissioner D'Mello - Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

3. Dr Dang.. - Karma

4. Lotiya Pathan - Tezaab

5. Kallumal koylewala.- Chameli ki Shaadi

6. Chhenu - Mere Apne

7. Thakur Baldev Singh - Sholay

8. Balwant Rai - Ghayal

9. Bakhtavar- Hum

10. Calendar - Mr India

11. Kabir Khan... - Chak De! India

12. Subhash Nagare - Sarkar

13. Bhiku Mhatre - Satya

14. Badshah Khan.... - Khuda Gawah

15. Bhavani - Shiva

16. Ram Gopal Bajaj... - Andaz Apna Apna

17. Murli Prasad Sharma - Munna Bhai MBBS

18. Sardar Khan... - Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1

19. Bhavani Shankar... - Gol Maal

20. Dr Parimal Tripathi - Chupke Chupke

ALSO READ| 'A Son In Law Called His Father In Law' WhatsApp Puzzle | Here Is The Answer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.