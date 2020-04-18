Guess The Films Via These Famous Bollywood Characters | Quiz Answers Revealed

Quick links:
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have been sharing numerous challenges, games, and quizzes on WhatsApp groups. These quizzes make for a fun way of interacting with your friends, colleagues or just anyone. Many types of quizzes are available that people share through social media. It is a fun way to brush up on your memory skills as well as to spend time at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Check out the specific quiz called "Guess the films via these famous characters".
The quiz gives a hint of the famous Bollywood characters from a film and one has to guess the film on the basis of the famous character. The quiz is quite easy for a Bollywood buff but one has to take the quiz to find that out. Here’s a set of 20 questions with answers. Check how many of them you can answer.
Image courtesy: WhatsApp
Here are the questions that you can copy and paste to your friends
1. Chinoy Seth-
2. Commissioner D'Mello-
3. Dr. Dang-
4. Lotiya Pathan-
5. Kallumal Koylewala-
6. Chhenu-
7. Thakur Baldev Singh-
8. Balwant Rai-
9. Bakhtavar-
10. Calendar-
11. Kabir Khan-
12. Subhash Nagare-
13. Bhiku Mhatre-
14. Badshah Khan-
15. Bhavani-
16. Ram Gopal Bajaj-
17. Murli Prasad Sharma-
18. Sardar Khan-
19. Bhavani Shankar-
20. Dr. Parimal Tripathi-
1. Chinoy Seth.- Waqt
2. Commissioner D'Mello - Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
3. Dr Dang.. - Karma
4. Lotiya Pathan - Tezaab
5. Kallumal koylewala.- Chameli ki Shaadi
6. Chhenu - Mere Apne
7. Thakur Baldev Singh - Sholay
8. Balwant Rai - Ghayal
9. Bakhtavar- Hum
10. Calendar - Mr India
11. Kabir Khan... - Chak De! India
12. Subhash Nagare - Sarkar
13. Bhiku Mhatre - Satya
14. Badshah Khan.... - Khuda Gawah
15. Bhavani - Shiva
16. Ram Gopal Bajaj... - Andaz Apna Apna
17. Murli Prasad Sharma - Munna Bhai MBBS
18. Sardar Khan... - Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1
19. Bhavani Shankar... - Gol Maal
20. Dr Parimal Tripathi - Chupke Chupke
