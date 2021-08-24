Guests Engage In Fierce 'tug Of War' On Wedding Mandap, Video Goes Viral

Marriage is a unique custom that not only unites two persons but binds two families as well. Every religion, as well as culture, is composed of its set of values and practices. These customs are mostly seen on a variety of occasions, particularly weddings. Following these rules might be overrated for some, but these are an essential component of the community. One such incident can be visible in this video which went viral in the Instagram reels. The video shows that on Mandap (where any Hindu wedding happens), wedding guests can be seen engaging in a fierce game of 'tug of war’ with a red cloth type of material. The fun thing gradually turned a bit hazardous when the other party behind the groom pulls so hard that one woman tumbles dangerously near to the flames. Luckily nobody got hurt.

Let's take a look at the video:

The video went viral soon with more than 1k likes, while several users have commented with laughing as well as clapping emojis. One of the users has written, “Made me laugh, LOL.”

Other incidents related to wedding days

Another bizarre incident related to a wedding happened when a groom is seen seated at the mandap with the laptop device on his lap. This video was published on a famous wedding-related Instagram page. The video shows that the visitors and the pandit himself were waiting for him to begin the ceremony while he works on his laptop. Yet, the funniest reaction was of the bride. The Maharashtrian bride can be seen laughing so hard on a couch on the opposite side of the reception hall in the camera. The video was captioned: “Work from home nah…Its work from wedding,”

Watching this video, some criticised poisonous corporate culture, while others were caught in disbelief and asked what was essential to accomplish on his marriage day. On the other hand, when the video went viral, some guests at the wedding confirmed that the bridegroom was not working.

Check out the video:

Earlier, another incident happened on Twitter which went viral immediately when some photos of a newlywed couple from Indonesia's East Java area resurfaced on the internet. In the video, it is seen that the groom is wearing only a pair of shorts on his wedding day while the bride is dressed up with make-up and appears like a doll in a traditional Javanese wedding dress.

Image Credit: Instagram