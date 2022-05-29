Guinness Recognises 113-year-old Juan Perez Of Venezuela As 'World's Oldest Living Man'

The Guinness Book of World Records is a platform that recognizes unique milestones and unseen talents that deserves recognition by exhibiting them before a global audience. The organization's social media handle leaves no stones unturned to follow this vision. Speaking of the same, recently, Guinness Book's social media handle introduced to its audience the world's oldest man, Juan Vicente Pérez, who turned 113 recently.

Happy birthday to the world's oldest man, Juan Vicente Pérez, who turns 113 today! 👏 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 27, 2022

Juan Vicente Pérez of Venezuela was declared the world’s oldest person living (male) by Guinness World Records. He turned 113 on Friday.

Guinness recognized Juan Perez as the oldest living person in February following the demise of Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia of Spain, who lived to be 112 years and 341 days, on January 18.

According to a press release from Guinness World Records, the centenarian has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Juan Vicente Perez celebrated his 113th birthday on Friday, May 27 in the presence of his family and friends.

Guinness World Records for the world’s oldest man.

Juan Vicente Perez started working in sugarcane fields and harvested coffee with his father at the age of five. He then later joined the school at the age of ten. However, he had to quit his schooling as his teacher became ill but he managed to learn the basics of reading and writing.

In 1948, the supercentenarian became a sheriff in a nearby suburb, where he was in charge of resolving land and family conflicts for a decade while still juggling farming with his career.

Juan is now 113 and still going strong. Other than slightly elevated blood pressure and cardiac issues that come naturally with his age, Juan’s physician said that he is in the pink of his health and doesn’t take medication.

Juan Vicente Perez revealed his secret of longevity. He said, “Work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente every day, love God, and always carry him in your heart.”

World’s oldest dog

Guinness Book's social media handle introduced to its audience a 22 years Toy Fox Terrier going by the name Pebbles, which is garnering significant traction on the internet. In the post, Guinness World Records revealed that Pebbles was recently honoured with the title of “oldest living dog.”

Pebbles' owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory hail from Taylors, South Carolina, USA. When they came across the news about the world's oldest dog (previous before Pebbles), they realized that Pebbles was way older. The couple shared the information with the Guinness World Records and soon, the coveted honour was bestowed upon Pebbles. Speaking about it, Julie Gregory said, “Bobby was sitting on the couch, and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record… When I saw TobyKeith's story all over the news, I applied.”