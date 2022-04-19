Guinness World Record Anoints Chihuahua Dog In US With 'world's Oldest Living Dog' Title

The Guinness Book of World Records is a platform that recognises unique milestones and unseen talents that deserves recognition by showcasing them to a global audience. The organisation's social media handle leaves no stones unturned to follow this vision. Speaking of the same, recently, the platform's latest post about a 21-year-old Chihuahua going by the name TobyKeith is garnering significant traction. In the post, Guinness revealed that the dog recently got the title of “oldest dog living.” The Chihuahua hails from Florida's Greenacres.

In the video featuring the Chihuahua shared by the organisation, the clip opens up to show the adorable creature’s pet parent sharing details about him. “Oldest dog living - TobyKeith at 21 years 66 days old,” read the caption of the post shared by Guinness World Records. “TobyKeith is a Chihuahua and is owned by Gisela Shore (USA), who describes him as "sweet, gentle, loving and my little bodyguard. She has always made sure to feed her dogs a balanced diet of proteins, vegetables, and rice, but still never thought he would one day be the oldest living dog in the world when she first adopted him!” read the blog shared by Guinness World Records.

The post further read, “On achieving the record, Gisela said ‘I love the recognition of knowing that he has had a healthy long life with me as his mommy. We adore him so much and achieving this record is a testimony of the loving home we have provided for him. TobyKeith is such a blessing. I am so lucky to still have him in my life".

Guinness World Records for the oldest dog

In more details regarding TobyKeith, it was discovered that the Chihuahua has a 7-year-old sister named Luna and a 3-year-old sister Lala. Luna is an American Bulldog whereas Lala is a Chinese Crested Hairless. TobyKeith enjoys lying in the sun and sleeping for most of the day. He also enjoys long walks and playing with his sisters but he is mostly tired now as per the Guinness World Record's statement.

The video has garnered around 230K views since it was shared. It has also garnered 17.8K likes accompanied by several comments while the numbers are only surging. "Long live cutie", a user wrote. The second user commented, "the little cute despite his age". The third user spelled, "Sooooo precious!".

Image: Instagram/@GWR