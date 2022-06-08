The Guinness Book of World Records is one of the most popular platforms that recognises various kinds of talents and milestones, showcasing it to people around the world. The organisation's social media handles provide a glimpse into these interesting talents and skills of people.

One such instance was of a man with most flesh tunnels on his face. James Goss from the United Kingdom has 15 piercings on his face and has set the record in February this year.

James Goss was already the record holder with 14 piercings when Joel Miggler inspired him to stretch his existing piercings and break the record. Two years later, on the set of the fourth episode of Lo Show Dei Record (Milan), James broke his record, jumping from 14 to 15 flesh tunnels, as per the Guinness World Records. According to GWR, he has two flesh tunnels in the nostrils, one just above his upper lip, two above the corners of his top lip, and two at the corners of his mouth, four under his bottom lip and two on his cheeks. Moreover, James piercings vary in size, with measurements between 3 mm and 18 mm, as per GWR.

The viral video opens up to show Goss sending a ribbon through the flesh tunnels on his cheeks, using two wooden sticks, and then inserting his fingers to expand his piercings further. "The more I change who I am on the outside to who I am on the inside, the more comfortable I feel. If I am comfortable with who I am, then other people's opinions don't matter," he is heard saying in the video.

The viral video grabbed the attention of viewers on the internet. The users were shocked to see the antics with his piercings. A user wrote, "So uh..how does he eat?". The second user questioned, "Can he drink water? Does it just drain out when he has it in his mouth?". The third user spelled, "It’s so uncomfortable, to be honest".

James Goss record breaker for most flesh tunnels

James always liked the modified style, and was always attracted by a more alternative look: piercing, tattoos, and body modifications always fascinated him, as per the Guinness World Records. As he says, the more he got into the culture of it, the more modifications he wanted to try.

He added, "A lot of bands I listened to were tattooed, and quite a lot of people had piercings. I appreciated the way it looked at other people. It works the same as anybody: you see a haircut that you like and you say, 'oh maybe this will suit me", as per Guinness World Records.

Many people even questioned him if it hurts him or causes pain, to which James explains that having the piercings done initially was quite painful. "Shoving a needle into your face is never pleasant", he added. James also remarked that the process of stretching the piercings shouldn’t be painful at all, the official website of GWR read.