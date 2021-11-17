Guinness World Records Day 2021: Here's List Of Some Incredible Records

Guinness World Records Day (GWR Day) has become a much-anticipated annual event that has spawned some legendary record-breaking feats. Today, November 17, marks the eighteenth annual Guinness World Records Day since its inception in 2004. GWR Day is an annual event to celebrate world records and encourage everyone to show off their super skills. Over 1,000 applications from aspiring record-breakers from all over the world were received this year. From breakdancing to spectacular backflips, numerous records have already been set around the world in honour of the day.

Here are some of the remarkable records that have been set so far:

Farthest backflip between horizontal bars

Gymnast Ashley Watson broke this mind-boggling record in Leeds, United Kingdom. He already owned the record with a distance of 5.87 metres (19' 3.1"), but he set his sights on breaking it for GWR Day. He set a new distance of 6 metres (19'68") after toiling hard for months. After setting the record, Ashley stated that he felt relieved as he didn't want to disappoint his friends and family.

Most sit-down football crossovers in 30 seconds (female)

Laura Biondo, a Venezuelan football freestyler, has set two new GWR Day records: Female with the most sit-down football crossovers in 30 seconds- 62 and Most double around the world ball control tricks in one minute - 24. Laura already has 11 world records, including the most football touches with her feet on a treadmill in one minute - 170.

Fastest time to pull a car 50 metres walking on hands

To attempt this record, Zhang Shuang had to master his handstand skills in China. Zhang, who weighs 70 kg, was able to pull a 1.35-ton Morris Garages (MG) ZS model while walking on his hands. While attempting this record in Sichuan, he successfully completed the 50-metre mark in just 1 min 13.27 seconds. Notably, Zhang is a physical education teacher at a primary school where he frequently displays his skills to his students, according to a report by Guinness World Records.

Most BMX time machines in 30 seconds

Within a span of three days, Japan's Takahiro Ikeda set multiple records for GWR Day. Those records include - (i) Most BMX Stick B in 30 seconds (37). (ii) Most BMX time machines in 30 seconds (45). (iii) BMX Most turbine mega spins in one minute (45). Apart from these, he also holds the record for the most gyrator spins in one minute (59). In addition to his record titles, Takahiro has performed his tricks around the world with Cirque du Soleil and was the 2016 iBMXff World Championship runner-up.

Most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick

Tyler "TPhil" Phillips of the United States set the record by pogoing between five cabs at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Tyler had enough distance between each of the five cabs to land a jump between them, concluding his last leap with a spectacular front flip. Tyler's friend Dalton Smith, who is also a member of the US extreme pogo stunt group XPogo, held the previous record of four. Tyler used a pneumatic, air-powered hollow-shaft pogo stick, which was pushed to a pressure of 75 psi.

Most single leg backward somersaults in 30 seconds

Morocco's Ayoub Touabe is a master of the somersault. He can do them not just swiftly, but even backwards and while standing on one leg. In Doha, Ayoub put his technique to the test to see how many of these difficult moves he could do in 30 seconds. He broke the record with a total of 12, setting a new high.

The farthest basketball shot hit from the ground with the hand

Alireza Sadeghi Barzani, an Iranian athlete is quite famous for his incredible athletic abilities while using crutches. In Dubai, he demonstrated his abilities by attempting to break the record for the farthest basketball shot struck from the floor with his hand. He achieved a phenomenal distance of 15 m (49 ft 2.5 in).

