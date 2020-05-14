Kerala Family Finds Massive 51.4 Kg Jackfruit In Backyard; Seeks Guinness World Record

A family in Edamulakkal village in Kollam has found a mammoth jackfruit in their backyard that weighs more than 50 kilograms. According to Johnkutty from Edamulakkal, the jackfruit weighs more than 51.4 kilograms and is 97 cm in length. Now, they have approached the Guinness World Records and the Lima World Records for the same.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Johnkutty said, "When I searched, I found that the heaviest jackfruit weighs 42.72 kg and was found in Pune. So, I have applied for Guinness World Records and also the Limca Book of Records." The Guinness World Records lists the world records of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

Current heaviest jackfruit

According to the Guinness World Records, the current heaviest jackfruit weighs 42.72 kg. It was found in Pune, Maharashtra, on 23 June 2016. The giant jackfruit measures 57.15 cm long and has a circumference of 132.08 cm. The record holder jackfruit was discovered on a farm affiliated with the Jackfruit Company.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Giant Pumpkin is the world's currently heaviest, and largest fruit on the planet.

