Guinness World Records Shares Video Of Man Gulping 2 Litres Of Soda In Seconds | Watch

The Guinness World Record shares, from time to time, videos of people who create headlines for their one unique talent. While some showcase their speed, others make a mark because of their rare anatomical features. Now, in the latest addition, an American man has made it to the list for gulping down two litres of soda in less than 20 seconds.

Avid soda drinker

Eric ‘Badlands’ Booker, a competitive eater, recently created a world record by drinking two litres of soda in 18.45 seconds. Although the avid soda drinker is a huge hit on social media, he always dreamt of holding a Guinness title. His years-long ambition turned into reality after he drank a 2-litre bottle of sugar-free cola for his record attempt in Selden, New York.

Guinness posted a video of the attempt on YouTube in which he is seen pouring the bottle into a measuring cup to get an accurate measurement of the volume of the beverage and for easier drinkability. The clip begins with Eric introducing himself, then gulping down the black coloured drink in seconds and ending it with a burp. Watch it here:



A Sweet record

Earlier this year, a British Youtuber gulped down 50 Cadbury chocolate eggs in less than half an hour. Max Standford, who goes on the video-sharing platform by the name of ‘Max Vs Food’ recently uploaded a video that features him devouring the creme loaded confectionery in a record time of 24 minutes 21 seconds. Talking about his YouTube adventure, he said that it was "horrific" adding that "sugar was a real struggle".

Stanford is a semi-professional competitive eater and has previously performed extreme eating challenges. As per his YouTube description, he has been placed at No. 2 in the 2020 British Eating League. In his latest video, the social media personality was seen consuming as much as 8,850 calories, all wrapped in creme and chocolate. In his video, he also talks about his experience of eating chocolate eggs while being actively timed. He reveals that it was particularly hard to swallow the eggs because of the creme filling and because the chocolate was hard.

(Image: BadlandBooker/twitter/Pixabay)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.