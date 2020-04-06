Gujarat Cops Wear Coronavirus-themed Outfits To Urge People To Stay Home

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced people all around the world to stay at home, following the rapid escalation in the spread of coronavirus. As India now has around 4,310 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 118 deaths, authorities have been continuously urging people to stay at home, quarantine themselves and maintain social distance. Following the outbreak, Gujarat Police recently donned coronavirus-themed attires in an attempt to encourage people outdoors to stay inside their homes.

Coronavirus attires

Gujarat Police, on April 5, showed up on the roads in Mahuva taluka, Surat, wearing attires that looked like the COVID-19 virus. Police authorities were seen wearing red garments and helmets that looked like coronavirus. Policemen took the innovative step in order to spread awareness among people who came out of their homes amid lockdown.

Gujarat: Police personnel in Mahuva taluka of Surat district dressed up as '#Coronavirus' while appealing to people to stay at home and practice social distancing. 122 positive cases and 11 deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported so far in the state. (05.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/3tQXUPX3dD — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Smart Move

The creativity by Gujarat Police has garnered appreciation. People praised the move by the police authorities of making citizens aware of the need to stay inside home. Netizens appreciated and lauded the police officials for being hilarious as well as witty. Apart from the Gujarat Police, many other police officials from different cities have also taken to don coronavirus themed attires in an attempt to create awareness among people.

Indian police officer wearing coronavirus costume to warn people to stay inside during the country's lockdown. pic.twitter.com/hafrCX7P35 — CORONA VIRUS UPDATES (@Covid19analysis) April 5, 2020

A police officer wearing a coronavirus-themed helmet speaks to motorists at a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Chennai, India March 28. pic.twitter.com/bo7Jjmaba0 — Trupti Shiralkar (@tshiralkar) April 4, 2020

Oh I’ve seen it all now! Police in India have started wearing coronavirus helmets 😆. They are really embracing the whole corona thing pic.twitter.com/iylYic951q — TRIỆU THỊ TRINH (@linmeitalks) April 4, 2020

meanwhile, in india, police are raising awareness by wearing coronavirus costumes while directing traffic pic.twitter.com/hR3v2oTSIs — Meghan Overdeep (@meghanoverdeep) April 2, 2020

Tamil Nadu: Wearing a #coronavirus-themed helmet & carrying 'coronavirus shield & mace', Police Inspector Rajesh Babu visits different markets in Villivakkam area of Chennai to spread awareness about the disease.pic.twitter.com/be31pMydrg — Nusie (@nusieapp) April 2, 2020

Police inspector Rajesh Babu, wearing coronavirus-themed helmet, speaks to a family on a motorbike at a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai, India, on March 28, 2020. pic.twitter.com/e3Q9FvQMuY — Marlene Ardoin (@MarleneArdoin) April 2, 2020

