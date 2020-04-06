The Debate
Gujarat Cops Wear Coronavirus-themed Outfits To Urge People To Stay Home

What’s Viral

Gujarat police, amid coronavirus outbreak, donned coronavirus-themed uniforms, in an attempt to urge people to stay at home and spread awareness around.

Updated On:
Gujarat cops wear coronavirus-themed attires, urge people to stay home

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced people all around the world to stay at home, following the rapid escalation in the spread of coronavirus. As India now has around 4,310 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 118 deaths, authorities have been continuously urging people to stay at home, quarantine themselves and maintain social distance. Following the outbreak, Gujarat Police recently donned coronavirus-themed attires in an attempt to encourage people outdoors to stay inside their homes. 

Coronavirus attires

Gujarat Police, on April 5, showed up on the roads in Mahuva taluka, Surat, wearing attires that looked like the COVID-19 virus. Police authorities were seen wearing red garments and helmets that looked like coronavirus. Policemen took the innovative step in order to spread awareness among people who came out of their homes amid lockdown.

Read: 'COVID Control' App By Mohali Police To Track Quarantined People Using Geo-fencing

Read: India's First Mobile Sanitisation Unit To Protect Police From Coronavirus Infection

Smart Move

The creativity by Gujarat Police has garnered appreciation. People praised the move by the police authorities of making citizens aware of the need to stay inside home. Netizens appreciated and lauded the police officials for being hilarious as well as witty. Apart from the Gujarat Police, many other police officials from different cities have also taken to don coronavirus themed attires in an attempt to create awareness among people.

Read: COVID: Police Resort To Dressing Up As Ghosts To Scare Lockdown Violators In MP's Mandsaur

Read: Lockdown: Delhi Police Shifts 17 Pregnant Women To Hospitals In City

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
