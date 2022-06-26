Gujarat: 'Heart-shaped Sandwich' With Cheese And Chocolate Leave Netizens Baffled

In social media, there is no shortage of inventiveness when it comes to culinary experiments and food bloggers are always on their toes to try them. Every day, one can witness all kinds of strange pairing of cuisines, ranging from Maggi ice cream to Gulab Jamun paranthas. While netizens were still recovering from the fact that such bizarre food combinations exist, a vendor has started making an ice-cream sandwich, loaded with cheese and chocolate.

The viral video on Twitter opens up to show a street-food vendor cutting white bread into heart-shaped pieces and applying butter and jam on it. As the video progressed, it showed that the vendor generously grated a small chocolate bar and covered the surface. He then loads it with a big amount of grated cheese. As if that was not enough, the vendor then slices up two milk chocolate ice cream bars and carefully places them on top of it. The video then pans to reveal the name of the stall–Hitesh Sandwich, reportedly from Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

After the video surfaced on social media, several netizens were left baffled at the bizarre choice of ingredients to prepare a sandwich.

The viral video, despite several negative comments, has garnered around 640.2K views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The comment section is reflective of netizens' disapproval of the food combination. A user wrote, "If gujratis made weapons the world would be busy eating rather than fighting (sic)". Another user wrote, "All items eaten individually taste heaven but they ruined it mixing it all up".

(Image: @infallible_23/Twitter)