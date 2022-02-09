Exploring new restaurants and checking out different food combinations has become of the most popular trends on social media. These days, people like giving their special touch to traditional recipes and these clips grab the attention of users. From Gulab Jamun Samosa to Pastry Pakoda, people can find all kinds of fusion food recipes on the internet. Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet where the vendor is making a "children special dosa" by making two eyes, a nose and a mouth on the paper dosa and while serving he holds it in a way that it appeared like a face.

'Children special dosa'

The video of the preparation of Children special dosa has been shared by @sab.chef on Instagram. According to the food blogger, the video of the dish has been shot in Khau Gali Dosa in Mehsana, Gujarat. In the video, a person can be seen preparing a paper dosa without adding any filling to it. The man first spreads the dosa batter on the tawa and as he cooked the dosa, he made a face by giving the shape of two eyes, a nose and a mouth on the dosa. As the dosa is ready to serve, he holds the dosa in a way that it looked like the face. Further, the text appearing on the video reads, "Baby Dosa." The food blogger has even added the 'Bum Bum Bole' song from the Taare Zameen Par movie in the background of the clip. Watch the video here:

'Children-Special Dosa' gets mixed response from netizens

The video, since being posted on the photosharing site, has garnered over 61,000 likes and several reactions. The video has caught the attention of social media users who could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip. One user commented, "Halloween dosa." Another user commented, "Looks so good." Another user wrote, "It too hard to this dosa for children and it look very tasty also." Another netizen wrote, "Alien Dosa." Check out some user reactions:

Image: Instagram/@sab.chef