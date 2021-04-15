Gujarat's Nilanshi Patel With World's Longest Hair Cuts Hair After 12 Years | Watch Video

Gujarat's Nilanshi Patel, who held the Guinness World Records title since 2018 — for the longest hair on a teenager, cut her hair after 12 years. In July 2020, she grabbed the title of 'longest hair ever on a teenager' with hair measuring 200 cm. After being honoured with three Guinness World Record titles, Nilanshi decided to cut her hair and give it to a museum.

Before saying goodbye to her hair, Nilanshi kissed them and crossed her fingers for good luck. Once her hair was cut, it was tied and weighed a total of 266 g. The hair will be on display at Ripley's Believe it or Not! museum in the US.

"Today is a new beginning and I hope I'll break many more records in future," she said.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW

Not a bad hair day in sight when you’re a three-time world record holder! After 12 years, the “real-life #Rapunzel,” Nilanshi Patel, has cut her iconic locks. Watch the full clip over at @GWR!âœ‚ï¸ https://t.co/q4yIMlI8Ur https://t.co/1dmbEQW4cv — Believe It or Not! (@Ripleys) April 14, 2021