Gujarat's Nilanshi Patel With World's Longest Hair Cuts Hair After 12 Years | Watch Video

Gujarat's Nilanshi Patel, who held the Guinness World Records title since 2018 — for the longest hair on a teenager, cut her hair after 12 years. Watch video —

Nilanshi Patel

Gujarat's Nilanshi Patel, who held the Guinness World Records title since 2018 — for the longest hair on a teenager, cut her hair after 12 years. In July 2020, she grabbed the title of 'longest hair ever on a teenager' with hair measuring 200 cm. After being honoured with three Guinness World Record titles, Nilanshi decided to cut her hair and give it to a museum.

Before saying goodbye to her hair, Nilanshi kissed them and crossed her fingers for good luck. Once her hair was cut, it was tied and weighed a total of 266 g. The hair will be on display at Ripley's Believe it or Not! museum in the US.

"Today is a new beginning and I hope I'll break many more records in future," she said.

