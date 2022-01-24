Gulab Jamun Pakode Video On Internet Prompts Netizens To Think 'it Is Time To Leave Earth'

When it comes to food experiments, there is no dearth of creativity on social media. From Momo ice cream roll to Gulab Jamun Samosa, one can find all kinds of bizarre food combinations on the internet. Joining the bandwagon, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows a vendor making 'Gulab Jamun Pakode'.

The video of the dish has been posted by a food blogger who goes by the name 'delhi_tummy' on Instagram. In the video, the vendor put the full box of gulab jamuns to the batter. The street food vendor coated each gulab jamun with the batter and fried it in the oil. After the dish gets ready, the food blogger tries the gulab jamun pakode. The blogger's expression after eating the dish did not appear appealing and she even threw the remaining gulab jamun pakoda in the dustbin. Watch the video here:

Netizens say 'Nightmares for every dessert lover'

Since being posted on the photosharing site, the video has gathered over 50,000 likes. Netizens also disapproved of the dish like the food blogger. One user commented, "Nhi nhi please I love gulab jamun please aise sab dekhkr nafrat na hojayee." Another user commented, "Please provide their location. FIR krani h inpe khane se Khel krne k lye." Another netizen wrote, "Gulab jamun be like- nahi khana tha to dusre ko de dete meri aisi dardnak hatya krne ki kya jarurat thi." Another user wrote, "Gulab jamun R.I.P." Check out some user reactions:

Last month, a video went viral on social media which showed a vendor selling 'gulab jamun samosa'. In the video, the food blogger tried the dish and his expression was not pleasant. He nods his head to showcase displeasure on trying the dish. The video was shared alongside the caption, “Have you ever tried gulabjamun samosa?” Watch the video here:

Image: Instagram/delhi_tummy