Gulab Jamun Paratha: This Bizarre Food Combination Leaves Netizens Disgusted

In social media, there is no shortage of inventiveness when it comes to culinary experiments and food bloggers are always on their toes to try them. Every day, one can witness all kinds of strange pairing of cuisines, such as from Momo ice cream rolls to Kurkure milkshake from Dosa ice-cream to chocolate samosa pav and today, there is no exception. A video that has been surfaced on Instagram features a bizarre food combination of Gulab jamun paratha.

The video footage which is demonstrating the making of Gulab jamun paratha took the internet by storm. At the beginning of a video, it can be seen that a cook is pouring sweet Gulab jamun syrup (also known as chashni) over a cooked, crisp paratha. As the video progress, the cook demonstrates the making of the paratha. The cook is seen to be stuffing two Gulab jamuns inside a paratha dough and then rolling it to fry the paratha. Upon the making of the paratha, the food is then served with a Gulab jamun and chashni.

The video has been uploaded on the Instagram platform under the user name, “Taste_bird” which is run by a food blogger named Sonia Negi. While, uploading the video she wrote the caption, “Sorry for this view”, however, she has admitted that she has liked the taste of the paratha. She further said, “Actually I am shocked but this turned out to be really good.”

Take a look at the gulab jamun paratha making video:

Netizens' reactions to the Gulab jamun paratha making video

On the platform, the video has garnered over 45.5K likes. The video has also obtained various comments which left netizens divided. Some have shown excitement to try this bizarre combination, while others expressed their disgust. One of the users wrote, “Super tempting.”, while the other wrote, “I would highly recommend to not ruin gulab jamun.” and the third commented, “Drooling”, where several others have commented sickening emojis.

Apart from this, earlier, netizens have also witnessed 'Gulab Jamun Pakode'. A food blogger who goes by the handle 'delhi tummy' on Instagram shared a video of the unusual dish. The seller in the video is seen pouring the entire box of gulab jamuns into the batter. Each gulab jamun was battered and cooked in the oil by the street food vendor.

Take a look:

(Image: Taste_Bird/ Insta)