Gurugram Rains: Building Tilts Sideways, Residents Share Pictures Of Flooded Roads

Residents of a four-storey house in Gurugram were moved out after the building tilted following heavy rain in the area. The building is located in Sector 46. Gurugram has been witnessing heavy downpour since the past two days. Police said that the area where the building is located was heavily flooded after the rain.

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that in just a matter of few hours, the city of Gurugram witnessed 130 mm of rain. The rain also led to the waterlogging of three underpasses. Some of the worst-affected areas included the IFFCO Chowk, Golf Course road and Hero Honda Chowk. ANI took over to its Twitter handle to share the image of the house. Netizens bombarded the comment section after seeing the image of the tilted house.

Haryana: Police vacated a four-storey building in Gurugram's Sector-46 after it bent on one side, following heavy downpour in the region. https://t.co/VgdYqvYacn pic.twitter.com/D6vJlZyPo2 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Imagine people who bought this...All money wasted.

Developer must pay for damages. — Drpankaj (@pankajchaubey07) August 20, 2020

Its built like stacked matchboxes. How can a sensible builder even build 4 storeys with such a narrow foundation... — Bharath (@whacky84) August 20, 2020

Very unfortunate. Think about the suffering of families residing in the building. Builder should be punished — Dr. Viraj Beri (@BeriDr) August 21, 2020

Seeing the building structure i can clearly see the outcome — shivendra pr. shahi (@major_gun_009) August 20, 2020

Leaning Tower of Gurugram. — jdn (@jdngoa) August 20, 2020

As rains took over the roads of Gurugram, people flooded social media with images of aftermath of the Gurugram rains. According to the Meteorological Department, Karnal, Ambala and Hisar in Haryana recorded below normal maximum temperatures at 28.2 degrees Celsius, 31.1 degrees and 33.2 degrees respectively. Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Sonipat in Haryana were among the other places that received heavy rainfall. Rain also lashed many parts of Punjab and Chandigarh, resulting in a dip in maximum temperatures.

Some pictures of Gurgaon post the rains today.. (received on whatsapp) pic.twitter.com/uJIkVU8Vea — Gurgaon LIVE! (@gurgaon_live) August 19, 2020

It's not photoshopped ma'am. There are gaps on top near railings and someone is walking on the road so it looks as if it's photoshopped pic.twitter.com/OGqznKLVt0 — Rules (@rules_0090) August 19, 2020

If this is the kind of water we can collect in 1.5hrs of rain in Gurgaon, imagine what can we do with Bombay kinda rains 😒💪



Humble brag 🤦‍♂️



Make Gurgaavan Great Again.



PC: WA pic.twitter.com/eSg8JqAqg9 — Shah of Blah (ਗੋਲੂ) (@golubeerji) August 19, 2020

Delhi also witnessed heavy rainfalls and IMD said a low-pressure area has also developed over northeast Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh, which will further intensify the convergence of moisture-laden southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

