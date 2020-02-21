Gurugram Police Gives No Helmet Penalty A 'Dus Bahane' Twist; Leaves Netizens In Splits

The Gurugram traffic police cracked up the audience online when they took to their official Twitter handle and used lyrics of a famous Bollywood song to describe a man’s no helmet situation. On February 21, the Gurugram police shared some pictures of a man riding a bike without a helmet, with a caption, I looked at you, you looked at me, aur ho gayi mushkil.

The lines are from a famous track 'Dus Bahane', from the 2005 movie 'Dus', starring Abhishek Bacchan. Recently, a remixed version was released in Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film Baaghi 3. The police used the lines to depict the story of the man stating that he looked at the police officer, and the police noticed him in return, and this led to grave trouble for the man who then had to pay the penalty for violation of the traffic norms.

Read Researchers Install Nesting Boxes For Little Penguins In Western Australia

Read Alfa Romeo, Haas Unveil Cars Before Start Of F1 Preseason

I looked at you.

You looked at me.

Aur ho gayi mushkil.#WearAHelmet #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/qGjN7QBPnj — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) February 21, 2020

Road safety message

The hilarious context and pictures shared by the Gurugram Police to convey the message about road safety has got the internet laughing hard. The users urged the police to make a TikTok video about the incident.

Netizens poured in their hilarious reactions to the Tweet shared by Gurugram police. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

All the police handles have become real cool 😎😎 — Sarvesh bg (@esha1970) February 21, 2020

Good someone else did not look at him ...precautions better pic.twitter.com/YGrsj5CS14 — sanatani (@Chintu126771) February 21, 2020

Swag 👏😆😆 — Sukhpreet Singh (@sukh_slatch) February 21, 2020

Dus bahane kar ke de gaye bill — Santastic (@santosh_vj) February 21, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏👏👏 — Shubham Shourya (@shubhamshourya) February 21, 2020

Read Researchers Discover World's Largest Cave Fish In Northeast India

Read Research Suggests Global Cost Of Air Pollution By Fossil Fuels Is 3.3% Of World's Economy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.