For close to seven decades, the Guinness Book of World Records has become a platform featuring some of the most magnificent tasks and achievements across the world. In the age of social media, it has become easier for people to experience these tasks as the official handles of the records platform often post the record-breaking videos.

One such record was of a teenager clocking the 'fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube on a bicycle.' The viral video opens up to show a youngster named Sarvagya Kulshreshtha from India solving the Rubik's cube on the bicycle. Guinness World Records, sharing the video on Instagram, wrote, "Bicycle speedcubing 12.90 secs by Sarvagya Kulshreshtha".

They added in the comment section, "Congratulations to Sarvagya from Gurugram, India who started speedcubing when he was 15 years old. He was motivated by seeing other people solving the Rubik's Cube quickly. The full official record title is the fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube on a bicycle".

The video has accumulated more than 2.9 lakh views since being shared. It has also accumulated over 17K likes and comments galore. A user wrote, "Amazing". "He actually proved that he is Kulshrestha (best in the whole bloodline). Proud of you bro," read one comment. A third user quipped, "I'd have fallen off...".

As per a blog by Guinness World Records, preparing for this attempt was challenging for Sarvagya. He first improved his time to solve the Rubik's Cube and then started training to solve it while riding a bicycle. After a few months of practice, he realised that he was ready to achieve a Guinness World Records title.