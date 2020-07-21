Gurugram Witnesses Blanket Of Black Clouds, Netizens Share Pics Of 'God's Creation'

As rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR, residents of Gurugram witnessed a blanket of thick black clouds just moments before it began raining. While taking to Twitter, several users shared images and videos of the ‘apocalypse clouds’ which looked just like a movie scene with dark clouds hovering over. #Gurgaon and #Gurugram became a trending hashtag on Twitter as netizens shared mind-blowing visuals which somewhat also looked scary.

Delhi has been severely lashed by heavy rains in the last two days, however, the afternoon scene of July 21 was much different. From sharing time-lapse videos to images without filter, the residents of Gurugram were left amazed to witness the scene unfolding in front of them. The dark clouds not only sparked joyful reactions but it also led to internet users terming the scene as ‘apocalypse’.

‘Apocalypse clouds’

No filter indeed #Gurgaon

Daily apocalypse is normal now in #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/LHI2IU8AXx — Ujjawal Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SharmaJi720) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the weather office had predicted heavy to very heavy rain over parts of northwest India. The officials reportedly said that the entire monsoon trough is most likely to shift northwards, closer to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20. Furthermore, the IMD has also given an orange alert in Delhi for the next three days, predicting heavy rains at isolated places.

