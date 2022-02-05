Gurugram: Woman Selling Homemade Food For Over 25 Years Inspires Netizens; Watch

From inspirational to funny, people find all kinds of stories on the internet. Netizens often come across stories of people doing acts of kindness or making efforts towards their goal. Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet where a woman is seen selling homemade food in Gurugram. The clip has caught the attention of social media users who showered love on the woman.

The video has been posted by a food blogger who goes by the name @youtubeswadofficial on Instagram. In the video, the woman is seen cooking curries at her home. She then packed all the food in large containers and took it towards her stall in an auto-rickshaw. The woman has a stall named 'Aunty Ki Rasoi' in Huda Market, Gurugram. After reaching the market, she cleaned her stall and started the preparations to serve the food. According to the text appearing in the clip, the woman has been selling the homemade food for more than 25 years and works for more than 15 hours a day.

Netizens call it 'inspirational'

Since being posted on the photosharing site, the video has garnered over 144K likes. Netizens took to the comments section to praise the woman for her hard work. One user commented, "Wow so inspirational would love to try her food soon." Another netizen wrote, "I've been there, her food is amazing." A third user commented, "Utmost respect and love to her." Another user wrote, "More power to her." Check out some more reactions below:

(Image: @youtubeswadofficial/Instagram)