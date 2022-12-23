Last Updated:

'Guys, Please...': Zomato Puts Out Specific Request For Customers Sending This Instruction

Zomato asks customers to stop giving 'Bhaiya Accha Banana' as cooking instruction while ordering food. Read more to know how users reacted to Zomato's post.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Zomato

Image: PTI


As food delivery platforms have transformed the way people order food, ordering food has become easier than ever. If you have ordered your favorite meal from a restaurant aggregator and food delivery app Zomato, you might have come across the 'cooking instructions' section which comes right before your order is placed. While many of the customers write about how they want their food to be cooked, some leave instructions on how they want their meal to be delivered.

On December 22, Zomato revealed the most common cooking instruction and it turns out to be '‘Bhaiya Accha Banana (Bro, make it good)’ as a cooking instruction on the app. Now, Zomato has shared a hilarious reaction to the same in their recent post on Twitter.

"Guys please stop writing "Bhaiya Accha Banana" as cooking instructions," the food delivery platform Zomato wrote on the microblogging website along with a face palm emoji.

Take a look at Zomato’s tweet:

Netizens react to Zomato's quirky tweet

In just a day, the hilarious post by Zomato invited a lot of reactions from Internet users and has amassed more than three lakh views and more than 6,000 likes.

“‘Should be freshly prepared & not very spicy’ same instructions every time. Most of the time they are followed!” posted a Twitter user.

Another user said, "I’m a Zomato Pro Plus member but there is no option available to extend the membership?"

'Hey Zomato, Main to humesha “Bhaiya mummy ke hath ke swaad jesa banana likhti hun," a Twitter user said. 

While some users shared how they liked their order to be, others did not support Zomato's post and started slamming it for its high delivery and packaging charges.

Check out some of the reactions below: 

A user responded to Zomato's Tweet by requesting the food delivery app to eliminate packing charges. He said, "Please stop cheating customers by charging for packaging charges. If the food is ordered online, it is supposed to be packed. Also, don't forget that you also charge hefty to the restaurant to increase the prices."

Another Twitter user said, "Zomato please stop taking extra money in the name of delivery and tax charges."

Image: PTI

First Published:
