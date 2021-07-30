Gwalior: Monkey Sits On Principal's Chair In School, Others Roam In Classroom; Watch

Recently, monkeys are ruling social media platforms as many videos of their bizarre acts win netizens' hearts. A similar video went viral on social media in which money sat on the chair of the principal of Madhya Pradesh's government school. The monkeys were seen roaming and playing in the classes. In the clip, the monkey is playing with a plastic cover wrapped around the chair. After playing with plastic, the monkey jumped off and ran outside the office. The staff members were afraid and standing around him. Take a look at the video,

Monkey hugged an old woman, the video went viral

A few days ago, social media has spotted a different heartwarming activity of the monkey which went viral on the internet. A video has surfaced on social media that showed a grey monkey hugging an elderly woman. According to the caption alongside the clip, the old woman was visited by the monkey when she fell sick. The video was originally shared on Reddit and has now been shared on YouTube.

In the video, the monkey was sitting beside an elderly woman lying in the bed, while another woman standing in the room smilingly watched them. The old woman touched the monkey's back and the animal hugged her back. In the next moments, the monkey sat on the lady and again hugged her. It ran its hands through the elderly woman's hair, then walked towards the door and left the room. The caption explained that the old woman used to feed the animal regularly and she missed doing that after she had fallen sick. The animal who missed seeing her came to her room to see her and pay a visit. Take a look at the video,

The heartwarming moment captured between the elderly woman and the monkey has caught the attention of netizens. Since being shared on YouTube, the video has garnered 358,405 views and several reactions. Netizens, moved by the interaction of women and the animal took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "OMG! What a kindness bestowed by the animal." Another individual commented, "God Bless both of them." Another user commented, "That was beautiful".

