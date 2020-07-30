Gyms To Reopen In Unlock 3.0: Netizens Welcome Move With Hilarious Memes, Check Here

As the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 29 announced the Unlock 3.0 that included phased reopening of the gymnasiums and the Yoga centers from August 5 onwards, netizens launched a meme fest on Twitter targeted at the fitness buffs sparking laughter on the internet. In an onslaught of jokes, the Twitteratis hailed the patience of the health aficionado, saying, that their time has finally come. While the government allowed the gyms to operate under adherence to strict health safety measures, the educational institutes, cinemas, and recreational centers still remain closed due to higher risks of the spread.

Acknowledging almost four months of efforts put in by the fitness freaks trying to make it work somehow at a makeshift gym back home lifting DIY weights, the internet users demonstrated how fast the excited gym members would make it when the gym reopens August 5. In a meme, a car can be seen speeding on the road as users joked the gym lovers would run as fast no holds barred.

In other memes, users adopted popular Bollywood movie lines to depict the brimming happiness of their fitness-conscious comrades. Welcoming the decision by the government ANI quoted a gym owner as saying, “We welcome the government's decision as gyms are a source of income for us and our trainers. We will take precautions in order to curb the spread of #COVID19." While most in the business, as well as the routine gym goers, hailed the move, the others shared the good news with the illustration that could easily spread some chuckles on the internet.

Gym will open in #unlock phase 3



Me to my gym going friends - pic.twitter.com/mAinjUan5z — Deathstroke⚡ (@death_sStroke) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3

Gyms, yoga institutes open from August 5



Gym lover rn:- pic.twitter.com/pooWViTemd — Paapi Gudiya😎 (@epic_meme00) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3 Guidelines Contains



GYM to be open



Le Fitness freak be like:- pic.twitter.com/3HJsvbquJ7 — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3#Unlock3 Gyms will be open in unlock 3



Gym lovers be like : - pic.twitter.com/02jek9zNmM — Sohel Rs 🇮🇳 (@KaDwE___BoL) July 29, 2020

Gym to open from 5th August according to #Unlock3 guidelines

Le Gym Owner: pic.twitter.com/1gAYZUtHOT — Kanchan Shinde (@kanchanshinde_) July 29, 2020

Govt guidelines for #Unlock3

Gym and yoga institute will be open from 5 August



Gym freaks and yoga practitioners pic.twitter.com/2ObA8c1WWk — aesthetic_111 (@mhapankar_omkar) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3

Fitness Freaks after listening Gyms are going to open now . pic.twitter.com/j1cB12aXre — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3 Gyms will be open in unlock 3



Gym owners be like : pic.twitter.com/vhGkF8XkK1 — P A R T H (@PainKillerParth) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3



Gym freak people back to gym right now be like pic.twitter.com/rwbAY9WIFh — Deeksha Jain (@hungry_heart68) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3

Gyms, yoga institutes open from August 5



Gym lover rn:- pic.twitter.com/pooWViTemd — Paapi Gudiya😎 (@epic_meme00) July 29, 2020

Read: Images Of Raccoon's Paintings Break Internet; Netizens Call It 'masterpiece'

Read: International Tiger Day: Netizens Pledge To Save Tigers, Say 'a Roar Is Rare'

Expectation vs reality memes

Earlier, Netizens had shared funny memes related to work from home with a hashtag expectation vs reality citing challenges and distractions during their 'homework' hours. The users shared hilarious experiences as they were asked to isolate indoor and give workhour input confined in their domestic premises due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Users shared images depicting their vigour early morning as they sit to focus on work at their makeshift work desks, and end up taking a nap for 3 hours straight. Some shared images explaining that it was impossible to deliver with the intrusive pets like cats and dogs mounting on the computers and sitting on the keyboards.

Read: Netizens Laud Sushant's Sister Shweta For Demanding Truth; Chorus #JusticeForSushant

Read: Rafale Jets Arrive In India: Netizens Celebrate Proud Moment, Say 'welcome Home Beast'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.