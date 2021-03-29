Gymnast Parul Arora, Known For Doing Backflips In Saree, Wishes Holi In Unique Way: Watch

Gymnast Parul Arora, who made headlines by doing backflips in a saree, wished happy Holi in a unique way. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a reel, wherein she could be seen doing backflips in sarees, while also spreading colours in the air. Wishing her followers on the occasion of Holi, the national level athlete, wrote "Happy Holi to all" alongside the stunning clip.

The almost half a minute video clip starts by showing Arora doing backflips from a bench while donning a vibrant lavender colour saree. As the clip progresses, she is seen continuing her acrobatic moves while blowing a colour in the air. From yellow to red and pink to purple, she throws a myriad of coloured powders in the air, creating spectacular patterns.

Her video created a stir online and even prompted the official handle of Instagram to post the clip. Shared a day ago, the clip has racked up nearly 9,000 views. It has also collected a wide range of comments from her followers and co-sportspersons. A user commented, "Congratulations dear," wishing her. Another user added, "reel is worth it kudos to you hard work and the imagination concept A reel on holi can't be better than this happy holi."

Cartwheeling and backflips in saree

Earlier in January, the gymnast from Haryana, India, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of herself doing flips. In the video, Arora could be seen perfecting the art of cartwheeling and backflips. The video starts by showing Arora, wearing a purple saree. As the video progresses, she runs toward a mattress and performs three flips continuously, without even taking a break. The woman makes it look so effortless. The caption of the video says, “Saree m khatrnak stunt (Dangerous stunt in a saree)”. Let's have a look at the video.

Image Credits: parul_cutearora/Instagram

