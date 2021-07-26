Hack Video That Blocks 'waste Bin Flies' Gathers 5 Million Views, Netizens React

Heat rashes and sunburn accompany rising summer temperatures every year. It also attracts a slew of other issues, including houseflies, bugs, and maggots. If you have a large wheelie bin at home, you'll be familiar with how flies hover over it and maggots go inside during the summer and monsoon. This can lead to other issues since flies can transmit diseases to individuals of any age group. The flies keep coming back no matter how many bottles of insect-killing sprays you finish in the bins.

Yet a TikToker might have found a solution to this problem that exists in almost every home. After providing a tip for keeping flies out of your bins, @sisterpledgecleans became viral on the video-sharing network.

The short clip shows the woman washing two waste bins. Once she has them all nice and clean, she adds a generous amount of table salt to the bottom. She goes on to explain that salt can soak up any leaked fluid and flies and maggots die when they feed on it.

"Here's a great hack for stopping flies in your bins. Sprinkle a generous amount of table salt in the bottom of clean bins. The salt soaks up any leaked fluid and flies and maggots die when they feed on it," she says in the video. The video was also shared on an Instagram account with the same handle name - sisterpledgecleans. Here's the link to the video:

The caption says: "I knew that table salt is an amazing solution for a few things. One for a natural, non-toxic way to kill slugs (sprinkle on them they shrivel and die) also it’s a good natural way to kill fleas in the carpet! Sprinkle on and leave to shrivel up fleas and eggs then vacuum up after a few hours. (Do this daily for a month) also - Vacuum up some salt if you have fleas or bugs - as it kills them in the vacuum bag."

Netizens' Reaction

The video has received more than 5 million views and thousands of comments since it was shared. Many people congratulated TiKToker for coming up with a simple solution to the problem. A user commented, "Oh thank you!! Our black bin is full of flies, yet our compost/food bin isn't. Makes no sense." "I literally just cleaned my bins yesterday, why did I not see this first?!" expressed another user.

