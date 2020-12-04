'Had A Craving': Russian Millionaire Flies 725 Kilometers, Spends $2,670 To Get Fast Food

Propelled by his unconditional love for fast food, a millionaire has flown over 725 kilometres only to fetch his favourite Mc Donald’s burgers and fries. Viktor Martynov, a Russian business tycoon, was vacationing in Crimea when he and the craving to eat his favourite fast food. Driven by his desire, he immediately called his personal chopper and flew to McDonald’s outlet.

Flew to Krasnodar Krai

According to Mirror, the 33-year-old had earlier demanded McDonald’s burger and fries at Black sea resort where he was staying. However, his demand couldn’t be fulfilled as the disputed regions does not allow western fast food joints like Mc Donald’s to operate. Irked by the situation, the 33-year-old immediately called a charter helicopter and flew over 700 kilometres to Russia controlled Krasnodar Krai where he grabbed some burgers, fries, and milkshake. Martynov spent nearly $2680 on his two hour long round trip aimed at fetching his favourite Big Mac and fries.

Speaking to Mirror later, he admitted that he was on holiday with his girlfriend in Alushta, when they had a craving for “normal Moscow food”. It was then, that they decided to satiate themselves and board a helicopter, fly to Krasnodar and go to McDonald's. However, this is not a unique tale. Earlier this year, an Australian man drove 32 kilometres for butter chicken. According to reports, the 48-year-old Melbourne resident, who is half-Indian, was slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 86,000 ($1652 AUD) for violating lockdown rules after he travelled 32 km to satisfy his craving for butter chicken. There’s some relief for him though the restaurant the man was trying to reach has announced free butter chicken for him for a year.

