Hagia Sophia: Gli The Cat To Continue To Stay In Istanbul's Monument, Know Her Story

With thousands of fans across the world, Gli the Cat is as famous as her residence, Hagia Sophia. However, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcing the reconversion of the museum back into a mosque, many were worried if Gli would be ousted from her residence. The scepticism regarding the future of Turkey’s favourite feline was cropped daily on local news media outlets.

However, a recent announcement from Turkish authorities confirming that the famous cat could stay back has elated not only Turks but her fans worldwide, the list which includes former US president Barack Obama. Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson for the president, speaking to international media outlet confirmed that the cat would remain where it was. Speaking further he added that the cat had become famous than others. He also said that despite the conversion, all cats were welcomed to the monument.

Who is Gli?

Since its alleged birth inside the Hagia Sophia, Gli was fostered by Archaeologist Defne Bali who was like a mother to the feline. It was a restorer who later named the cat as Gri, derived from the English word Grey. However, it was the cuteness and squinty eyes of this little feline, which earned her the name of Gli.

Umut Bahceci, a tour guide, created the Instagram account of the famous cat. Bahceci, who visited the monument on a regular basis first noticed it striking poses with the tourists. The page which was started four years ago now boasts of 48,000 followers. Speaking about Gli, he remarked that despite the pandemic, he still gets messages from people all across the world who promise to visit Istanbul only to meet Gli.

Prayers begin at Hagia Sophia

Thousands of Muslim faithful made their way to Istanbul's landmark Hagia Sophia on June 24 as first prayers in 86 years begun at the structure that once was one of Christendom's most significant cathedrals, then a mosque and museum before its re-conversion back into a Muslim place of worship. Thousands of men and women reportedly travelled from across the country to join it. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also attended the inaugural prayers inside the sixth-century monument along with some 500 dignitaries.

