'Haha Is Haram': Bangladeshi Cleric Issues Fatwa Against Facebook's 'laugh React' Emoticon

In the 21st century world, where there is large-scale dependence on emoticons by people of all age groups, a cleric has come forward to call it 'haram'. Ahmadullah, who is a well-known cleric from Bangladesh while responding to a person’s query about Islam's take on ‘laughing, mocking or joking’, said that ‘haha’ react on Facebook is Haram. He then went on to suggest issuing “fatwa" against people using Facebook’s “haha" emoji to laugh or mock people.

Using Facebook's 'laugh react' emoji 'haram', says Bangladeshi cleric, suggests issuing Fatwa against those using it

In a video dated June 19, 2021, which is presently doing the rounds on all social platforms, Ahmadullah says that “haha react" on Facebook on a post or comment is okay, if the person who wrote it also takes it in a joking tone or is speaking about a funny subject, but using the ‘Haha’ react to mock somebody, is 'haram' in Islam.

Elaborating on his point, he said, "Using haha-react has become very common on Facebook," and went on to opine that someone who uses the ‘haha’ react is committing a sin and shouldn’t be using it at all as Islam forbids mockery. “In any circumstances, using ‘haha’ reaction to laugh at someone should absolutely be avoided," he said. In the end, he sums it up by saying, “If you use this haha react you are probably in the habit of mocking people and you should stop." Citing the holy text, he added, "no one should be mocking or making a joke at someone else’s expense."

It is pertinent to mention here that Facebook earlier only had the 'like' reaction but with subsequent updates, it added reactions such as love, laughter, and anger.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.