Hairdresser’s Reply To 4-year-old Calling Herself ‘ugly’ Wins The Internet

What’s Viral

A video of a four-year-old girl and her hairdresser is doing rounds on the internet in which the latter uplifts the little girl after she calls herself ugly.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hairdresser

A video of a four-year-old girl and her hairdresser is doing rounds on the internet in which the latter uplifts the kid after she calls herself 'ugly'. The hairdresser posted the video on her Instagram account ‘lilwavedaddy’ and the post has garnered nearly 400k views within four days.

In the clip, Ariyonna looks at herself while getting the hair done and says, “I’m so ugly.” The hairdresser, seemingly in shock, immediately discourages the girl from even thinking this way. “Don’t say that!” she tells Ariyonna. “You are so pretty…When you look at yourself you suppose to say, ‘I am so pretty’,” she adds.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by We All Value Equality 🧑🏼‍🎤💚 (@lilwavedaddy) on

'Broke my heart'

In her Instagram post, the hairdresser opined that when kids go to school they learn and pick up so many “different things” they don’t know the definition of but they know the feeling. “While doing her hair she had alllll the energy in the world then out of nowhere she stares at herself and gets soooo discouraged,” wrote the hairdresser. “It broke my heart into pieces because she has the GREATEST energy and the most beautiful smile and heart,” she added.

Netizens outpoured love for the duo and also came up with a lot of artworks. “She is a treasure,” says an Instagram user. “Beautiful baby girl, the world worships the ground you walk on!” says another. “Love the way you loved on her and the way you talk to her...just the way you handled it was so beautiful. She is gorgeous,” says a third.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by We All Value Equality 🧑🏼‍🎤💚 (@lilwavedaddy) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by We All Value Equality 🧑🏼‍🎤💚 (@lilwavedaddy) on

First Published:
