Hamster Trying Out Delicious Spaghetti Gives Netizens A Visual Treat; Watch

Videos showing animals trying food items that are unknown to their tastebuds are always a treat to the eyes. Such videos make one laugh and, more often than not, invite an 'aw!' reaction. In a similar video, recently posted on Instagram, a cute little hamster can be seen trying out some delicious pasta for the first time.

In the video, the hamster's owner offers his furry friend a little dish filled with pasta. After a brief inspection, the animal slurps in a noodle and then returns to taste a little bit of the garnishing. Text in the video reveals the activities of the hamster making the video both interesting and funny at the same time.

Take a look at the video below:

After being shared on Instagram a few days ago, the video has already garnered 31K likes, with the numbers constantly growing. The comments are swamped with people's adoration for the cute animal. This account named 'thehamsterstation' often posts videos of the little furry creature.

What's good for your pet?

While the small creature was seen eating the noodles with some garnished tomatoes over it, netizens were concerned about what is good for the pet. One of the viewers, in the comments section, expressed that tomatoes without seeds would work good. The user added that pets should consume some natural eatables and not spaghetti. The comments were filled with mixed expressions. One user commented, "What about watermelon and strawberry?". A second user wrote, "hungy chanel (sic)". Several others posted laughing emojis.

(Image: @thehamsterstation/Instagram)