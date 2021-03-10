Happy Mario Day 2021: Fans Share Viral Memes Celebrating Nintendo's Mascot

'On the occasion of Mario Day, the Twitterati has taken to celebrate Mario's birthday and to wish a "Happy Mario Day 2021" to everyone by making the phrase in itself trend. For the purpose of celebrating the legacy of one of the titular characters of Nintendo's Mario Bros, the netizens have made their adaptation and appreciation known for the character through a series of fan arts and memes, in addition to other forms of content. Other forms of content also involve a musical cover by Marvel enthusiasts, which have been posted by them on Twitter as well as on their respective YouTube channels. Some of those posts can be found below.

Twitterati celebrates Mario's birthday:

I've been playing Mario Galaxy on my Nintendo switch this past week. How fitting that tomorrow is #MarioDay ! pic.twitter.com/RrHFEyf8jU — Colleen Hurley (@colleenhurleywx) March 9, 2021

For 25 bucks at Target I had to get Mario Tennis Aces ðŸŽ¾ I’m more of a golf kinda sports game kinda person... but for this price I’ll play tennis ðŸŽ¾ ðŸ˜



#ï¸âƒ£3ï¸âƒ£1ï¸âƒ£2ï¸âƒ£ Mario Tennis Aces ðŸŽ¾ðŸŽ¾#MarioDay #SuperMario pic.twitter.com/rfNSRmqsdY — Anuhh (@aksantillan4) March 9, 2021

Happy Mario Day 2021! ðŸŽ® Why not celebrate the day by applying to our Level 3 Esports, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship course: https://t.co/zeGhWDTCtc#MarioDay pic.twitter.com/nL5NW5Cy8S — Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) March 10, 2021

So turns out we’re playing our own real-life version of Super Mario - we’re just not sure which level we’re on! ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜#MarioDay #SoCheers #AgencyLife pic.twitter.com/P6ZH4g8l1l — thesocheers (@TheSoCheers) March 10, 2021

About Mario Day:

March 10, or commonly known as MAR-10 or Mario Day is a fan-created event that sees the celebration on the part of video game enthusiasts of the video game icon. Years later, Nintendo, the video game company credited with the co-creation of the character, embraced the fan-made event. In order to celebrate the same, the firm began discounting all the games featuring the Italian plumber such as Nintendo's Mario Bros in honour of him, which is said to be a rarity for the firm as they have a reputation of keeping the prices fixed even during sales, with the exception of the one on Black Friday.