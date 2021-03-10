Happy Mario Day 2021: Fans Share Viral Memes Celebrating Nintendo's Mascot

Quick links:
'On the occasion of Mario Day, the Twitterati has taken to celebrate Mario's birthday and to wish a "Happy Mario Day 2021" to everyone by making the phrase in itself trend. For the purpose of celebrating the legacy of one of the titular characters of Nintendo's Mario Bros, the netizens have made their adaptation and appreciation known for the character through a series of fan arts and memes, in addition to other forms of content. Other forms of content also involve a musical cover by Marvel enthusiasts, which have been posted by them on Twitter as well as on their respective YouTube channels. Some of those posts can be found below.
Happy #MarioDay! I'm celebrating #SuperMario35 with a cover of "Jump Up, Super Star!" from Super Mario Odyssey!March 10, 2021
Happy #MAR10Day y’all!March 10, 2021
My boy Flint went to wish him a stupendous day of block breaking and warp piping but um....I think must have been a little under the weather ...He never spoke much....ðŸ˜…ðŸ„#actorlife #voiceactor #indiegame #gamedev #EasterEgg #MarioDay #Nintendo #trucker pic.twitter.com/tgTQxgbwpd
I've been playing Mario Galaxy on my Nintendo switch this past week. How fitting that tomorrow is #MarioDay ! pic.twitter.com/RrHFEyf8jU— Colleen Hurley (@colleenhurleywx) March 9, 2021
It is his special day, please be nice to him. #MarioDay #MAR10Day pic.twitter.com/CHzYWSpOX8— zachjada (@ZachJaDa) March 10, 2021
ðŸŒŸ âœ¨ Happy âœ¨ ðŸŒŸ— Phyllis Artpage (@PhyllisArtpage) March 9, 2021
ðŸ„ Mario Day ðŸ„
.ðŸŒŸ Everyone ðŸŒŸ.
The colored version will be uploaded later
.#mario #marioday #marioparty #MAR10Day #lineart #pencilart #art #mushroom #toad #luigi #bowser #nintendo #marioday #cute #ãƒžãƒªã‚ª #ãƒžãƒªã‚ªã®æ—¥ #ãƒ•ã‚¡ãƒ³ã‚¢ãƒ¼ãƒˆ #artwork pic.twitter.com/MJwxsDTTmv
For 25 bucks at Target I had to get Mario Tennis Aces ðŸŽ¾ I’m more of a golf kinda sports game kinda person... but for this price I’ll play tennis ðŸŽ¾ ðŸ˜— Anuhh (@aksantillan4) March 9, 2021
#ï¸âƒ£3ï¸âƒ£1ï¸âƒ£2ï¸âƒ£ Mario Tennis Aces ðŸŽ¾ðŸŽ¾#MarioDay #SuperMario pic.twitter.com/rfNSRmqsdY
Happy Mario Day 2021! ðŸŽ® Why not celebrate the day by applying to our Level 3 Esports, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship course: https://t.co/zeGhWDTCtc#MarioDay pic.twitter.com/nL5NW5Cy8S— Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) March 10, 2021
So turns out we’re playing our own real-life version of Super Mario - we’re just not sure which level we’re on! ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜#MarioDay #SoCheers #AgencyLife pic.twitter.com/P6ZH4g8l1l— thesocheers (@TheSoCheers) March 10, 2021
Happy MAR10 DAY peepsðŸ‘ðŸ» #MarioDay #MAR10Day #Mario #Nintendo #SuperMario35 pic.twitter.com/mx4wd4TKlz— G.I. Deon (@GidionV) March 10, 2021
Happy #Mario day! ðŸ’«— EmCrossing (@EmCrossingYT) March 10, 2021
Love the Mario items on @animalcrossing #Mar10 #MarioDay #MAR10DAY pic.twitter.com/2BMOwi2Ixi
It’s March 10 and that means it’s #MarioDay! Mamma-mia! #mar10day pic.twitter.com/Ey9CWGL4ZX— Jom1UP (@jom1up) March 10, 2021
March 10, or commonly known as MAR-10 or Mario Day is a fan-created event that sees the celebration on the part of video game enthusiasts of the video game icon. Years later, Nintendo, the video game company credited with the co-creation of the character, embraced the fan-made event. In order to celebrate the same, the firm began discounting all the games featuring the Italian plumber such as Nintendo's Mario Bros in honour of him, which is said to be a rarity for the firm as they have a reputation of keeping the prices fixed even during sales, with the exception of the one on Black Friday.
