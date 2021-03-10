Last Updated:

Happy Mario Day 2021: Fans Share Viral Memes Celebrating Nintendo's Mascot

Happy Mario Day 2021 sees fans share viral memes & ask others to be kind to the digital Italian plumber on the occasion of the virtual character's special day.

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
Happy Mario Day 2021

'On the occasion of Mario Day, the Twitterati has taken to celebrate Mario's birthday and to wish a "Happy Mario Day 2021" to everyone by making the phrase in itself trend. For the purpose of celebrating the legacy of one of the titular characters of Nintendo's Mario Bros, the netizens have made their adaptation and appreciation known for the character through a series of fan arts and memes, in addition to other forms of content. Other forms of content also involve a musical cover by Marvel enthusiasts, which have been posted by them on Twitter as well as on their respective YouTube channels. Some of those posts can be found below.

READ | How to get more life in Super Mario Sunshine? Know about this life farming guide

Twitterati celebrates Mario's birthday:

 

READ | Top 4 Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle; Read more

 

READ | ACNH 1.8 Patch Notes: Check out the new ACNH Mario Update here

 

 

About Mario Day:

March 10, or commonly known as MAR-10 or Mario Day is a fan-created event that sees the celebration on the part of video game enthusiasts of the video game icon. Years later, Nintendo, the video game company credited with the co-creation of the character, embraced the fan-made event. In order to celebrate the same, the firm began discounting all the games featuring the Italian plumber such as Nintendo's Mario Bros in honour of him, which is said to be a rarity for the firm as they have a reputation of keeping the prices fixed even during sales, with the exception of the one on Black Friday.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT