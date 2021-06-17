'Happy To Return': New York Woman Finds Ring Lost In 1958, Hands Over To 83-year-old Owner

In an incredible tale of lost and found, a woman from New York traced down an 83-year-old owner of a ring, who had misplaced it during his youth. The log lost jewel was discovered by Mary Jo Orzech, who discovered the ring in her father’s dresser at her parent’s house in Pennsylvania. Upon investigation, she discovered that it did not belong to any of her family members so she began her quest to find the actual owner of it.

'E.L.D inside the ring '

However, she had only two leads, first that it belonged to someone from the class of 1955 of Lackawanna High School and secondly, it had initials ‘E.LD’ carved inside it. Orzech then contacted the public library to see if they had a yearbook that could spill out some details but it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She then approached the librarian, who luckily handed over the yearbook to her. Upon looking into it, Orzech discovered that the only person with the initials ‘ELD’ was Eugene Darmstedter.

She then located and reached out to Darmstedter’s grandson who was more than happy to connect Orzech to her to his grandfather. Later, speaking to the WGRZ-TV network, an elated Darmstedter reckoned that he had possibly lost the ring during a softball game in 1958. He initially tried to look for it but gave up after being unable to find it.

Her tale has left the internet intrigued. "Just saw the story on the news! Very cool that you were able to return the ring!" wrote a user. "What a wonderful story. Kudos to you Mary Jo for following up and finding the owner" added another. "Great story. You looked great on the news. IA proud. Took notice he graduated in 1955. That was a very good year!" wrote a third.

Just recently, a woman in the US was recently reunited with a ring that she had lost nearly five decades ago. Mary Gazall-Beardslee, a citizen of Michigan, misplaced her ring 46 years ago, whilst she was in High School. While she had lost all hopes of seeing her beloved jewel again, she was left flabbergasted after a social media post recently received a social media post.

Image: maryjo.orzech.9/Facebook

