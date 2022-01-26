Hardik Pandya Grooves To 'Srivalli' With 'Pushpa Nani'; Watch Adorable Video

Allu Arjun's action drama Pushpa: The Rise was released last month and has garnered huge popularity and soon became a trendsetter. Along with celebs, the Pushpa craze also took over the cricket community as players like David Warner, DJ Bravo, Suresh Raina, and more were seen participating in the Srivalli challenge which exhibited their own unique charms. All-rounder player Hardik Pandya also hopped on to the trend and brought along his 'very own Pushpa'. Watch the video below.

Hardik Pandya dances with his grandmother on Pushpa's track Srivalli

Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram and shared a video as he performed the hook step of Pushpa's track Srivalli. The cricketer bought his very own 'Pushpa', who was none other than his grandmother. The adorable video won the hearts of netizens and called it the best version of Srivalli to date. Watch the video here-

Pushpa has cast its charm onto the cricketing fraternity with players including the likes of David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja hopping on to the trend and imitating popular dialogues from the movie. David Warner took to his Instagram and shared a video of his daughters dancing to the song Sami Sami. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad #pushpa @candywarner1." Allu Arjun reacted to the video and wrote 'So cute' in the comment section.

Left-handed Batsman, Suresh Raina, also hopped on the trend and shared a video along with family members as they danced on to Pushpa's song. Sharing the video he wrote, "I couldn’t stop but try this myself. @alluarjunonline what an incredible performance in #pushpa brother. Wishing you lots of success! @aadyanijhawan09 @shivnijhawan."

More on Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The movie was released on December 17 and has been having a great run at the Box Office by earning almost Rs 300 crore even though it clashed with biggies like Spider-Man: No Way Home. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is scheduled to commence production in 2022.

(Image: Instagram/@hardikpandya.@alluarjun)