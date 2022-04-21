Hardik Pandya's Lookalike Performing At Coachella 2022 Takes Internet By Storm; See Pic

Touted as one of the biggest music festivals of the year, Coachella 2022 is in full swing with performers like Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, 2NE1 and more setting the stage ablaze earlier this weekend. The final weekend of the music festival witnessed an electrifying performance from Woman singer Doja Cat who performed her chart-topping hits Get Into It (Yuh), Kiss Me More, Best Friend and more.

Apart from her flamboyantly sultry outfits, the stage was colorfully decorated for the singer's grand performance. Amidst the various attractions on stage, Indian fans were able to sport familiar fans in one of Doja Cat's background dancers. Soon, all-rounder Cricketer Hardik Pandya took over social media.

Hardik Pandya's lookalike at Coachella 2022

A still from the 26-year-old singer's performance where she is seen stretching out her leg while singing is going viral. Behind her, Twitter users spotted a dancer who uncannily resembles the 28-year-old cricketer. Holding a fierce expression befitting the ongoing song, the dancer held a stark resemblance to the player while his beard added to the uncanny similarity in appearance.

It was not long before the picture was circulated by many users online as they marvelled over the lookalike of Pandya across the world. Some were quick to have a comical take on the incident as they commented about how the player 'ditched' IPL to attend Coachella 2022. One netizen wrote, ''I can’t stop staring now''.

That's why he was not in the last match🤣🤣 — Khushal Purohit (@Khushal78795521) April 20, 2022

Yahan kya kar rahe ho bhaiii Hardik 😂 — Jitendra (@Kumaar04JK) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Doja Cat is also trending on social media following her performance at the Coachella stage. Many hailed her dancing and stage presence. One fan wrote, ''doja cat opening up her first #coachella performance with a montage of her old soundcloud songs made me i’m so proud of how far she’s come, this was beautiful''.

Image: Twitter/@stfuprak