Haridwar: 70-year-old Lady Draws Cheers As She Jumps Into Ganga River And Swims

We see numerous examples of the adage, 'Age is just a number' coming true with senior citizens often showcasing their various talents. Such instances prove that there is no age for trying out things that brings joy in a person's life. The latest example of this was the video of a 70-year-old woman jumping into the river Ganga from a considerable height. The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show an elderly lady bending to come on the other side of the bridge in Haridwar. While the people around her advise, 'aaram se' (go carefully), the lady did not seem to have any apprehension as she jumped within seconds of a boy instructing her. The lady could then be seen swimming in the fast-flowing river.

As the video progressed, one could also hear people cheering for her in the background. Sharing the video, UP police officer Sachin Kaushik who termed it as the 'video of the day' on Tuesday. The cop captioned the post, "Age: nearly 70 years, Place: Mother Ganga, Har ki Pauri, Haridwar (sic)". He also warned the viewers, "What the lady is exciting, but it can be dangerous too. Please do not try this."

Netizens say, 'Dadi of the year'

The video of the courageous woman has left people on the internet stunned. The news has gained traction on the internet and has accumulated over 16,000 views, accompanied by several likes and retweets. Many netizens took to the comments and lavished praises on the woman, but some wondered if it was allowed. "Incredible India", a user wrote. Another user wrote, "That's amazing but is it allowed?" "Zindagi aesi honi chahiye...na koi gam ,na koi dard ,bas haste rahna chahiye (sic)" a third user wrote. "It's not allowed not safe," a Twitter user commented.

