Harry Potter Book Discovered By Four Sisters At Their Home Costs Whopping £30k; Here's Why

Harry Potter is one of the most popular fiction books ever written and since the release of the first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, in June 1997, the books have found immense popularity, positive reviews, and commercial success worldwide. Recently, four daughters were left surprised when they found about a Harry Potter's first edition book at their home, which their late mother bought for £1 at a school fete. Here is everything you need to know about the Harry Potter book and its actual price.

First edition Harry Potter book discovered

According to a report by Daily Mail, four sisters from Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire got a pleasant surprise after learning that their late mother had bought one of Harry Potter's first edition books back in the year 2005. Their mother, a former primary school teacher, bought the first Harry Potter book around 20 years ago for £1 from a Leicestershire school fete as she was passionate about encouraging her children to read and filled the house with books.

Their late mother was completely oblivious of the fact that the edition she purchased would be worth tens of thousands of pounds as it turned out to be one of only 500 copies ever printed. The current cost of the Harry Potter book is estimated to be somewhere between £20,000-£30,000 but could make much more. The book is expected to be auctioned at Hansons Auctioneers in Staffordshire. The eldest daughter, aged 31 years, revealed that the first edition copy has been on a shelf in their house for 16 years now, ever since their mother passed away because of cancer.

The daughter further stated that she along with her siblings were really shocked to find out its actual worth and couldn't believe it when Hansons Auctioneers confirmed it was genuine. She added that it was like one of those moments in The Antiques Road Show and that the money made from selling the heaven-sent gift will be split between the four daughters as part of their lovely mum's legacy. The hardback copy is from the first print run back in 1997 and is described as being the ultimate Potter collector's item. Other copies of the book have been sold at prices ranging from £17,500 to £68,000, depending on the condition.

Image Credits: Hanson Auctioneers Official Instagram Account