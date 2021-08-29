Harry Potter-themed Lego Castle Takes Internet By Storm; Netizens Say 'coolest Creation'

The popular plastic toy making company, Lego, whose coloured interlocking plastic bricks are the most loveable amongst children, has again created a storm on the internet by making the magical world of Hogwarts and its mysterious hallways. The toy company has used the magical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry which were featured in the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The design, which the company claims is crafted by Erick Lawn's son, would definitely attract buyers of all ages. In a one minute video shared by LEGO Harry Potter Moving Staircases shows the interior of a Hogwarts hallway with the staircases that can move. Watch the Instagram post here:

Harry Potter-themed Lego portrays the same as featured in the movie

The design of the staircase is the same that was portrayed in the movie where Harry, Ron and Hermione got lost and ended up facing Fluffy the three-headed dog. The video of the set was initially shared by Eric Law with the caption: "Now with movement! Shout out to my son Zack. He is the captain of his school’s robotics team and he did the programming for the moving parts" which was later reshared by the plastic toy giant. The video is now viral among Harry Potter fans. Since being shared on May 3, the video has garnered over 25K views and the count is still going on.

Netizens loved the Harry Potter-themed Lego

The die-hard fans of the film series based on the eponymous novels by J. K. Rowling have flooded the comment section with their wishes to move into the castle. "This is one of the coolest LEGO creations I’ve ever seen. Very very well done. This made my day!" read the comment of an Instagram user named, Eric Law. "Saw this on the lego page and had to see who made it. So amazing. It blew my mind," read the comment of the second user. "That is the coolest thing I have seen in my entire life!" commented the third user. "Love this, but the staircases need to move and change to another doorway. That would put this over the top! And it's already amazing!" wrote the fourth user.

(Image Credit: Eric Law/Daniel9340 Instagram)