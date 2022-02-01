Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises is well-known on the internet for his relatable and funny posts. Recently, the business tycoon asked an interesting question on Twitter that soon went viral. He asked his followers whether alcohol is good or Fevicol for bonding. The tweet prompted responses from his followers and also the adhesive brand Fevicol.

Harsh Goenka tweeted, "Just a question: What’s better for bonding - fevicol or alcohol?"

Just a question : What’s better for bonding - fevicol or alcohol? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 30, 2022

In response to his tweet, Fevicol's official Twitter handle responded, "Depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life!" The adhesive brand's reply has gone viral and garnered over 21,000 likes and 2,000 Retweets. The tweet of Harsh Goenka has caught the attention of social media users. The tweet gathered over 2700 likes and 120 retweets.

Depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life! https://t.co/jRXC345Dcm — Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 31, 2022

Netizens say 'Fevicol for permanent bonding, alcohol for re-bonding'

The Twitter users also came up with interesting responses to the question shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka. One user wrote, "Alcohol for invisible left and right brain bonding." Another Twitter user wrote, "Fevicol if one is absconding. Alcohol is best for settlement Win win Situation." A third netizen quipped, "Fevicol for permanent bonding, and alcohol for re-bonding."

(Image: WEF.ORG.IN/@StuckbyFevicol/Twitter)