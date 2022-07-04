Harsh Goenka Shares Pictures Of 'world's Costliest Mango'; Know Its Price Here

Mangoes are arguably one of the best things about the summer season. No denying that mangoes are a favourite for almost every fruit lover, and the best part about what is dubbed the 'king of fruits' in India is the number of varieties it comes in. Recently, businessman Harsh Goenka shared a photo of one of the costliest varieties of mango. It shows 'Miyazaki', a mango variety grown primarily in Japan. The crop is very rare in India and those who grow it have to make elaborate security arrangements.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Harsh Goenka wrote, "The unusual ruby-colored Japanese breed of mango, Miyazaki is said to be the world's costliest mango, sold at Rs 2.7 lakh per kg. Parihar a farmer in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has hired three security guards and 6 dogs to secure the two trees".

The fruit is believed to be one of the costliest in the whole world. Last year, the price of the not-so-"aam" (not-so-common) fruit went up to ₹2.70 lakh per kilogram.

The unusual ruby-coloured Japanese breed of mango, Miyazaki is said to be world's costliest mango, sold at Rs 2.7 lakh per kg. Parihar a farmer in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has hired three security guards and 6 dogs to secure the two trees. pic.twitter.com/DxVWfjMT8F — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 3, 2022

Moreover, as per an ANI report, Parihar, a farmer got the sapling of Miyazaki from a man during a train journey. The couple had no idea that the tree would bear ruby-colored Japanese mangoes. Miyazaki mangoes are often referred to as "Eggs of Sunshine" (Taiyo-no-Tamago in Japanese) due to their shape and flaming red colour. Miyazaki mangoes get their name from the city in Japan where they are grown. On average, one mango weighs about 350 grams. Rich in antioxidants, beta-carotene, and folic acid, the mangoes are grown during the peak harvest season between April and August.

Netizens react to world's costliest Mango

The viral photo has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has accumulated around 2.2 K likes accompanied by several comments and retweets. The post has also prompted many to express their views. "Miyazaki Mangoes are also produced at Purnia district in Bihar. The costliest Mango with delicious flavor (sic)", a user wrote. A second user commented, "That's an interesting piece of news. I eagerly wait for the mango season each year". A third user wrote, "This "आम" seems out of reach of आम आदमी। (sic))".

Wow ! — Apurv Nagpal (@apurvnagpal) July 3, 2022

Miyazaki Mangoes are also produced at Purnia district in Bihar.

The costliest Mango with delicious flavour . — Kanchan Singh (@kanchansingh_23) July 3, 2022

That's an interesting piece of news. I eagerly wait for the mango season each year 😃. — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) July 3, 2022

This "आम"seems out of reach of आम आदमी। — ACMA Anandkumar Kanojia (@anandkumarKann8) July 3, 2022

(Image: @hvgoenka/Twitter)