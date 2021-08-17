Last Updated:

Harsh Goenka Shares Amusing Post On WFH Vs Work-life Balance; Netizens Agree Completely

Harsh Goenka recently posted about people's work-life balance when working from home on his Twitter handle. Take a look at his post to which netizens agreed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the term “work from home” (WFH) came into fashion that has completely disrupted the work environment. One might argue it has many positive sides but the majority of the population denies the claim. They believe WFH is a lot than just working on your bed while relaxing. One such person who proved this point on social media is the Chairman of the RPG group, Harsh Goenka. 

Anyone who is a Twitter follower of Harsh Goenka would probably be aware of his most recent post which is on people's work-life balance while working from home. The post has received a lot of positive feedback as people found it to be appropriate.  

More about the post 

Harsh Goenka gave this caption accompanied with a picture, “Work from Home…exaggerated or true?” The graphic shows contrasting two pie charts based on how time is allocated between working in the office and at home. Amusingly it has been described that working from home demonstrates how an employee's time is divided between various activities such as waiting in traffic, eating lunch, drinking coffee, speaking with coworkers, and working. 

Let's take a look at the post: 

Since it was posted on Tuesday, August 16, the image has received over 2.9K likes, and the number is growing with even 343 retweets. Many people commented about how working at home has radically altered their work-life balance. 

One of the users commented that, “What about office bf/lunch getting replaced by cooking for oneself and family? As a woman, when at home all I can see is a pending pile of household chores. Shuffling continuously between home and office not easy. Disrupted the routine totally.” while another texted, “that's pretty much true. Employers do expect if you are working from home then you are available 24x7.” On the other hand, many has shared this post by captioning it “True”, “True that” and many more.  

More tweets of Harsh Goenka

Previously few days ago, Harsh Goenka tweeted on the current scenario of Afghanistan while saying that his company's initiatives in Afghanistan are proceeding as planned, and all Indian personnel involved with them have departed.  

In his Tweet, he has written, “While a catastrophic failure and a human tragedy awaits Afghanistan, our projects continue to be executed in Afghanistan. Luckily all our Indian colleagues are back safely in India from Kabul. Pray for the people of Afghanistan and their wellbeing. Hoping for some miracle!”  

Take a look: 

