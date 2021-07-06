Last Updated:

Harsh Goenka Shares Astonishing Video Of Cloud Waterfall; Creates Storm Over Internet

In the video shared by Harsh Goenka, it was seen that a stack of clouds cascading through the mountains,. The video has astonished several netizens

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Harsh Goenka

Image Credit: Harsh Goenka Twitter


A mesmerising video of 'cloud waterfall' reportedly from Mizoram has created a storm over the internet after the business tycoon Harsh Goenka retweeted the surreal event from his official Twitter handle. A 30-second video retweeted by Harsh Goenka was originally shared by The Better India, has been watched by more than 28,000 users and has been retweeted over 500 times. 

Netizens astonished to see the viral video

In the video, it can be seen that a stack of clouds cascading through the mountains, has astonished the netizens. "Clouds cascade down the mountains at Aizawl in Mizoram, creating a mesmerizing 'cloud waterfall'! This viral phenomenon requires very specific weather conditions to take shape, making it a rare sight to behold (sic)," captioned The Better India which was later shared by the business tycoon.

Later, the netizens shared several astonishing images from across the country. 

 

One user wrote, "North East India has so much to offer for tourists. Has to get more developed to handle tourism at all levels (sic)."

One user, which seems to be familiar with the phenomenon said, "Differential heating of mountains regions that brings about differences in air mass. So cold air (fog cloud) goes at bottom & hot air rises (sic)."

While the other user suggested the government developing Mizoram in order to make the place a tourist destination. "North-East India has so much to offer for tourists. Has to get more developed to handle tourism at all levels (sic)," wrote the user.

"Breath-taking view. Thanks for sharing (sic)," a comment read. “This is surreal (sic),” another user wrote.

Business tycoon always shares content which creates storm over internet 

Harsh Goenka, who seems to be an active user on the microblogging site, usually shares funny videos, quotes and jokes. In one of his posts, he shared a joke about himself and his wife which also garnered over 2,000 likes and more than 200 retweets.

Goenka also shares motivational quotes on his social media account, one such quote read, "The smartest people:

 

First Published:
