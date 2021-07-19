Harsh Goenka Shares Cute Animated Video That Sums Up His 'Monsoon Mood'; Watch Video

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, has shared a cute animated video on his Twitter handle that pretty much encapsulated his monsoon mood. The video has been originally created by the Bohra Sisters, who tell their tales with cute GIFs and small illustrations. The video also has a famous song by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh playing in the background.

The cute video is set in front of a blue-coloured village tea stall on a rainy afternoon. The viewers can also see an elderly couple seated on the bench in front of tea stall and two kids taking shelter from the rain, under a banana leaf. As the video moves forward, a human hand is transitioned into providing tea and biscuits to the animated characters in the video. The rain continues to patter as the couple sips into their tea and the children enjoy their cookies. The video is enhanced with the mesmerising song Dekho Mausan kya bahar Hai in Lata Mangeshkar's voice.

Netizens ask if Mr. Goenka is having fun too!

Yes, we are having fun with Pakora.

What about you Sir ! — SRIRAM CHEKURI (@teamauditors11) July 18, 2021

Netizens have totally related to the video. Some informed that they are enjoying the rain with fritters and tea. Last but not least, some viewers praised the industrialist for posting "something unique." The video posted with the caption, "Monsoon mood.... have fun!" has amassed over 6.1k views on Twitter with over 200 love reactions. The industrialist also accredited the Bohra Sisters for their amazing creation.

Harsh Goenka, a hub of humour and relatable posts

Lessons from a Tree:



1. Stand tall and proud

2. Stay grounded

3. Connect with your roots

4. Keep growing

5. Drink plenty of water

6. Enjoy the view

7. Shed your leaves and keep on becoming new

8. Give shade to others without expecting in return pic.twitter.com/Jad2LoOOYW — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 18, 2021

If one takes a quick view of the billionaire's Twitter handle, one might find innumerable relatable and motivational posts to learn from and pass on the wisdom too. One such post was shared by Mr. Goenka on Sunday, July 18. He captioned the image "Lessons from a Tree," and mentioned 8 vital points one might learn from a tree. The top lesson being "Stand tall and proud," followed by instructions like "stay grounded," "connect to your roots," and "keep growing." In another series of witty corporate jokes, the business tycoon had shared an image on Saturday, July 17, which displayed why the employee wants to resign.

(Input: Twitter)

