Harsh Goenka Shares His 'chai, Toast' Preference In Humorous Post; Netizens React

Business tycoon Harsh Vardhan Goenka left the internet in splits with his latest post on Twitter. Sharing a picture showing cups of tea and bread toasts, lined up in two rows - the toasts marked with a number and the cups with a letter- Goenka asked netizens their preference of toast and tea.

"I'm a 4 C person. You?", the businessman asked suggesting that he preferred partially burnt toast with strong milk tea. Take a look a his post below:

I am a 4 C person. You? pic.twitter.com/SE1lfmtra4 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 28, 2022

Since being shared a day ago, the post has garnered over 1,000 likes and several retweets apart from the numerous comments. While some netizens wrote their preferences down as asked, several decided to quip in with hilarious comments.

'...plus it shud be adrak ilaichi chai'

As the question grabbed the attention of netizens, several added ingredients for their choice of tea that was issing in the shared picture.

“3A. But with butter on the toast when it’s still hot. Otherwise it’s a waste”, one user wrote, while another quipped, "Only A if I am drinking outside the comfort of home. Between C and D while at home. Coffee shouldn’t be mixed and I am a purist at that. Won’t pollute the same by mixing anything".

A third user wrote, "If anyone opts for 3D Or 4C, then who would go for plain white, ie, 1F, and dark black, ie, 6A? Leave these sets to me, and, using this mix, let me try if I get 3D-4C combo (sic)". Take a look at some more responses below:

(Image: @hvgoenka/Twitter)