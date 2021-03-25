Harsh Goenka Shares 'innovative' Way Of Playing Naughts And Crosses: Watch

RPG chairman Harsh Goenka recently shared an innovative way to play the game of naughts and crosses, popularly known as Tic-Tac-Toe. Taking to Twitter, the entrepreneur shared a video that showed two boys playing the game using a ball and neon lights. The clip, posted earlier this week, has now created a stir on the internet and has been viewed by nearly 33 thousand people.

The 15-second long video begins with two players kicking the ball on the wall which is already marked with a colossal hashtag sign. The ball lights up the wall, in cross or naught, wherever it touches. As the video progresses, both the players are seen taking chances to kick the ball and mark either a cross or a naught on the lit wall.

'heathy for both mind and body'

The video has now been liked by over 1,800 people and racked up a multitude of comments. Netizens are impressed with the creative way with one of the users commenting that it was healthy for both body and mind. "Sir, you can throw ball by hand and play. Playing on foot may end up going in the wrong way. It is your choice," suggested a user. "Wonderful. Loved this way to play crosses n naughts. Took me back to childhood days Sir," added another. "This depends on practice, nobody can do anything without practice,,I m an ex-national athlete now 77+ so I have a good experience,' wrote a third.

In another post, Goenka shared "important truths" about life on social media, which most people will definitely agree with. Goenka shared some valuable life lessons on Twitter that he dubbed as important truths, while the internet also added their own points to make it more inclusive. "You will never 'find' time, you have to make it. You have to think about yourself too. It's harder to be kind than smart. Everybody hurts. Nobody knows everything. Life is not fair, we have to live with it. Everything doesn't make sense," Harsh Goenka highlighted in his post, which has garnered hundreds of likes on Twitter.

Image Credits: RPG/Facebook, Harsh Goenka/Twitter