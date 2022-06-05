Harsh Goenka Shares Stand-up Video On Why British Takeover Is Called 'colonisation'; Watch

Comedy is an art that apart from spreading laughter among audiences has the ability to bring to light several key issues that plague or have plagued society in the past. Poking fun at the UK's history of colonising other countries, the video of a Singapore-based comedian making jokes in Australia three years ago has resurfaced online.

Among the many netizens who reshared the video was Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises. Tweeting the video of Jinx Yeo’s standup, where Yeo explained the reason behind a British takeover being called 'colonisation', Goenka wrote, "Really funny."

In the video, the comedian goes on to say that the British are a very important species. “Singapore and Australia, we have some common history. We both used to be owned by the British. But that’s all history, I don’t hold a grudge against the British people. I think the British they’re a very important species,” he says.

Prompting laughter amongst the audience, he went on to say that Britishers are like the colon in the human body. “They’re part of the ecosystem. See, if you imagine the world to be like a human body then the British are kind of like the large intestine also known as the colon and the colon is the part of the body that turns things into s***,” he adds.

Yeo then explains that the Britishers did what the colon does and hence a British takeover is called colonisation. “Which is what the British did to other people’s countries. That’s why when the British take over a country, it’s called colonisation,” Yeo said.

Watch the video below:

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 49.7K views. The humorous video has also prompted several to express their views. "That's too good! Hilarious and true to the core...", a user wrote. A second user commented, "Hilarious ! Important species". A third user expressed, "Hilarious ! Important species".

