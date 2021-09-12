Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Buddhist Nun Ani Choying Drolma Chanting Ganesh Mantra; Watch

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka is well-known on the internet for his relatable and funny posts. His posts are usually catchy because they are full of emotions and humour. Recently, he shared a wonderful video of a Buddhist monk reciting the Ganesh Mantra on Twitter. Ani Choying Drolma sang a lovely rendition of the Ganesh Mantra in the video. The video is reportedly from Drolma's concert in Munich. Goenka shared the video yesterday with the caption, "The most soulful Ganesh vandana by a Tibetan monk Ani Choying Dolma![sic]".

Netizens loved the soulful voice of the nun

The video has received around 43 thousand views and more than 2,500 likes. It has also received a variety of responses from the public. One Twitter user wrote, "When you pray for others selflessly, divine presence is automatically felt. These monks don't dole out dry 'Gyans', neither wear designer 'ethinic' clothes not they lecture on ecosystems by riding a BMW[sic]." Another person commented, "Beautifully Chanted Extremely Clear Worth Sharing. Everyone must know how Tibetans Chants so beautifully. Thanks Great and Devine Sharing[sic]."

One of the comments also read, "From 13 years ago in Munich.Ganesh Mantra by Ani Choying Drolma. A Buddhist nun from Nepal. Lord Ganesha is truly universal. Today, more than ever, we need Vignaharta to take the world to safe harbour. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you[sic]."

"Work From Home" post of Harsh Goenka

In another recent post, Harsh Goenka shared a tweet where a woman wrote a letter to him, pleading with him to allow her husband to work from home or their marriage would be ruined. She wrote in the letter, "Dear Sir, I am the wife of your employee Manoj. This is a humble appeal to allow him to work from the office now. He is doubly vaccinated and will maintain all covid protocols." Since it was shared on September 9 the post has received 8,600 likes and approx 900 retweets. It also invited a number of comments. One man wrote, "He should create a mini-office in his home. A separate room or corner where he could maintain some boundary between his professional life & family life in his home itself. Doing a boring job (most likely) & maintaining discipline amid various interesting distractions is hard[sic]."

