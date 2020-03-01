The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Superb Initiative': Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Staffs Dancing In Office

What’s Viral

In what is being called a 'Super Initiative', Harsh Goenka has shared a video of staffs dancing in the office to Pharrell Williams' hit song 'Happy'.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsh Goenka shares video of staffs dancing in office

In a recent viral video, various employees of Goenka's RPG Enterprise can be seen dancing to Pharrell Williams' hit song 'Happy' in office space. The video was originally shared by Business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter has been getting a lot of positive reactions.

The corporate group also emphasised the motto “When you work in a happy place, you make the world a happier place”. Take a look at the video of RPG Enterprise employees dancing in their office space.

Netizens appluad Goenka's initiative

 

 

Read: Jemimah Rodrigues Cheerfully Teaches Australian Kids 'Bollywood Dance' Amid The Ongoing WC

Read: Baaghi To Street Dancer 3D; Shraddha Kapoor's BO Report Card Has Added To Her Net Worth

 

 

 

 

Read: Deepika Padukone Aces Various Cultural Dance Forms In Songs; 'Pinga' To 'Nagada Sang Dhol'

Read: John Abraham Movies With Hit Dance Numbers; From 'Dilbar' To 'O Saki Saki'

 

 

Earlier, Welspun India’s CEO Dipali Goenka had challenged Harsh Goenka to post a clip of happy workplace. Dipali Goenka also went viral after she posted a video of herself dancing along with staffs in office.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI TARGETS PM MODI'S SILENCE
BJP'S JIBE ON SAAMANA'S EDITOR
THAKUR BREAKS SILENCE ON DELHI RIOT
SHAFALI'S INNOVATIVE SHOT
INFANTINO SAYS 'WRONG' ONLY MEN DECIDING LAWS OF SOCCER
SHIV SENA FLIPS ON MUSLIM QUOTA