'Superb Initiative': Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Staffs Dancing In Office

In a recent viral video, various employees of Goenka's RPG Enterprise can be seen dancing to Pharrell Williams' hit song 'Happy' in office space. The video was originally shared by Business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter has been getting a lot of positive reactions.

The corporate group also emphasised the motto “When you work in a happy place, you make the world a happier place”. Take a look at the video of RPG Enterprise employees dancing in their office space.

Netizens appluad Goenka's initiative

True happiness-through fidelity to a worthy purpose🌺Admirable pic.twitter.com/RlRhIURRkh — Dr Ratna (@DrRatnabatiDevi) February 29, 2020

Stress buster — Dk.. (@DEBKANCHAN) February 29, 2020

Wow superb dreaming of this happiness 👍🏻 — Veena (@Veena9403) February 29, 2020

Great to see this in a truly Indian corporate.👌

Happy workplace = happy employees = happy minds = increased productivity = growth & success... a win-win for both employees and employers. #happiness — Harsh (@HarshAgarwal_HP) February 29, 2020

Lovely n lively. Happy place to work — swapna (@swapna1822) February 29, 2020

Best work place it is 👏👏any job for me sir🙏🙂 — Medha R Singh (@MedhaRSingh1) February 29, 2020

Awesome...more happiness to you and your teams...much more to living! — Daryl (@glodendaryl) February 29, 2020

Mindblowing...superb initiative... — Navneet Choudhary (@canavneetc) February 29, 2020

👏👏👏👏

Nice peppy music 🕺💃

Sir

Next round pl include plant & on site staff also

Surely, they are happy people too — Neena Roy Thomas (@nroythomas) February 29, 2020

Sir, We miss you in the video ! — Shivakumar (@Shiv_0702) February 29, 2020

Very nice,a clip showing you too dancing wud HV been the icing on the Cake. — Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) February 29, 2020

Earlier, Welspun India’s CEO Dipali Goenka had challenged Harsh Goenka to post a clip of happy workplace. Dipali Goenka also went viral after she posted a video of herself dancing along with staffs in office.

