Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Tiger Spotted By His Team; Netizens Call It 'fake'

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka recently shared a video on Twitter in which a tiger can be seen roaring while roaming in a forest.

Apoorva Kaul
Harsh Goenka

IMAGE: hvgoenka/Twitter


RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka recently shared a video on Twitter in which a tiger can be seen roaring while roaming in a forest. While sharing the video, Goenka informed that the tiger was spotted by his project team in KEC who were laying railway tracks near Lalkuan, Uttar Pradesh. The video has caught the attention of netizens who expressed their views in the comments section.

Harsh Goenka shares tiger video

Industrialist Harsh Goenka posted the video alongside the caption, "Our project team in KEC who were laying railway tracks near Lalkuan, U. P. had this unusual fortuitous sighting". In the 30-seconds video, a tiger can be seen roaring while strolling in the forest. The video shows a tiger roaming between the trees in the forest. Watch the video here:

 

Netizens react

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered 24.4K views and 1458 likes. Netizens shared mixed response to the post. Some of the users wrote that humans were encroaching the territory of animals while others were of the opinion that the video was "fake". Some of the netizens also called the spotting of tiger as great sight. Jsers also pointed out the Lalkuan is a part of Uttarakhand. One user commented, "A sign from up above sir. This means that we are invading their territory. I hope referral of the project will be done with this sighting as a proof". Another user commented, "Because it’s photoshopped the original doesn’t have any roar". Another individual commented, "Railway line through forests ...Development of mankind or Destruction of wildlife  and forests only time will tell". Check out some user reactions.

Last month, Industrialist Harsh Goenka, has shared a cute animated video on his Twitter handle that pretty much encapsulated his monsoon mood. The video has been originally created by the Bohra Sisters, who tell their tales with cute GIFs and small illustrations. The video also has a famous song by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh playing in the background. 

IMAGE: hvgoenka/Twitter

