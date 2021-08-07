Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Tiger Spotted By His Team; Netizens Call It 'fake'

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka recently shared a video on Twitter in which a tiger can be seen roaring while roaming in a forest. While sharing the video, Goenka informed that the tiger was spotted by his project team in KEC who were laying railway tracks near Lalkuan, Uttar Pradesh. The video has caught the attention of netizens who expressed their views in the comments section.

Harsh Goenka shares tiger video

Industrialist Harsh Goenka posted the video alongside the caption, "Our project team in KEC who were laying railway tracks near Lalkuan, U. P. had this unusual fortuitous sighting". In the 30-seconds video, a tiger can be seen roaring while strolling in the forest. The video shows a tiger roaming between the trees in the forest. Watch the video here:

Our project team in KEC who were laying railway tracks near Lalkuan, U. P. had this unusual fortuitous sighting pic.twitter.com/Nw96ygZqX7 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 5, 2021

Netizens react

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered 24.4K views and 1458 likes. Netizens shared mixed response to the post. Some of the users wrote that humans were encroaching the territory of animals while others were of the opinion that the video was "fake". Some of the netizens also called the spotting of tiger as great sight. Jsers also pointed out the Lalkuan is a part of Uttarakhand. One user commented, "A sign from up above sir. This means that we are invading their territory. I hope referral of the project will be done with this sighting as a proof". Another user commented, "Because it’s photoshopped the original doesn’t have any roar". Another individual commented, "Railway line through forests ...Development of mankind or Destruction of wildlife and forests only time will tell". Check out some user reactions.

Sir .Lalkuan is in uttrakhand. — Nandan Singh (@nandan_basera) August 5, 2021

Surprise inspection !! 😅😂 — Surendra Pratap Singh (@Surendr12956126) August 5, 2021

audio and video doesn't match. Better luck next time — Manik (@twitmaniks) August 7, 2021

The Audio has been added separately.



This is the Roar of a Lion no Tiger roars in this way.



Fake audio — S M K (@warrior0086) August 6, 2021

Fake video how can a tiger roar like a lion team ne buddhu banaya 😜 — Prashant Mathur (@prashant4021) August 5, 2021

This Audio is fake it's been added.



In the audio the sound heard is the Roar of an African Lion .



The Roar of a Tiger is very different. — S M K (@warrior0086) August 6, 2021

the Video and audio do not match. — TBGFL (@TBGFL) August 5, 2021

snoring more than roaring — CA Sandeep D Deshpande (@sandeepti009) August 5, 2021

It will ruin the jungle habitat and poor animals will die. What a shame, in the name of development. When the whole world is for aforestation afores is an act of blatant deforestation — dhrubo mukherjee (@rastaspopulas) August 6, 2021

There is no forest in Ghaziabad, id mentioned Lalkuwan is from Ghaziabad 🤣🤣🤣 — शीलसिंधु (@sheelprabhakar) August 5, 2021

Railway line through forests ...



Development of mankind or Destruction of wildlife and forests only time will tell — Prashanth (@rufusdesigns) August 5, 2021

Tiger warned and not happy to see human in his territory. Tiger warned stay away from my territory. — mukut (@mukut_mb) August 6, 2021

Wow🔥🔥so closely shot video — Rohit Pawar (@ROH1T_) August 5, 2021

Fascinating stuff! — Common Sense Investing (@notsocommonEQ) August 5, 2021

King taking a stroll — Dr. S.Guruprasad (@drsguru) August 5, 2021

Wow!! What a sighting

👌👍 — Lalit Lohia (@llohia) August 5, 2021

Last month, Industrialist Harsh Goenka, has shared a cute animated video on his Twitter handle that pretty much encapsulated his monsoon mood. The video has been originally created by the Bohra Sisters, who tell their tales with cute GIFs and small illustrations. The video also has a famous song by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh playing in the background.

IMAGE: hvgoenka/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.