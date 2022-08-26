A video of an Indian wedding has emerged on social media platforms showing one of the relatives of the groom using a QR code to pay the person who was playing dhol during the dance. The clip was shared on Twitter by the chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, who wrote, "There was a time when money was showered on our weddings. Now in digital India...."

In the 27-second clip, a man who is probably a relative or a close friend of the groom is seen waving his mobile phone over the groom's head, the same as one does with the money, and then he turned to the person who was playing the drum, which already had a QR code stuck on its top. In the last part of the video, the man is seen scanning the code and making the payment of rs 50. Meanwhile, another person is heard laughing in the background and saying in Hindi, "This is very right, brother. He has brought a new style to the market."

There was a time money was showered in our weddings. Now in digital India……. pic.twitter.com/g4BApTbPLw — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 24, 2022

As the video went online, it amassed a flood of reactions from netizens who were intrigued by seeing the man giving out money to Dhol Wala via a QR code pasted on the musical instrument. Till now, the video has amassed more than 4,000 likes, along with 500 plus retweets and a flood of comments. A Twitter user who saw the clip commented, "Interesting. The enchantment of doing the right thing People love to adopt new things. Digital is playing its part convincingly. We need to swear that we will welcome all such initiatives meant to take us forward. " Another user wrote, "There was a time where a common man could carry cash..." Now it’s a luxury... A third user commented, "The next barcode will be posted on the bridegroom's suit."

Hahahaha , we are becoming digital - my street fruits/ vegetables seller has PAYTM QR code and so I don’t have to look for exact cash to pay him ; so smooth , he also feels very happy — VINAY. KUMAR DELHI (@wadhawan2011) August 24, 2022

Yes that's everywhere. Even autorickshaw drivers accept qr code payment. Things are so exciting that even at this age, I want to live another 30 years.😄 — Veturi Shivaprasad (@veturi96) August 25, 2022

Earlier, in February, a beggar from Bihar identified as Raju Patel left netizens shocked after his video clip showed him accepting money through PhonePe, a digital payment application. Many called him "India's first digital beggar".

Image: Twitter/@Hvgoenka