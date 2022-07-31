Harsh Goenka's Latest Tweet Depicting Stunning Photography Skills Amuses Netizens; Watch

Unique skills with smart work can bring out the best results in almost all talks. There are multiple instances that surface on the internet every now and then. A video that has been doing the rounds on social media, depicts how to click photos with different yet beautiful effects. The viral video has left the internet absolutely amused.

The viral video opens to show a person trying out different hacks to get a perfect click. As the video progresses, it shows a man using props, at first he used a glass, in further shoots, he was seen using colours and even a spiderman costume. The video was shared on Twitter by business tycoon Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Beautiful photo effects….how they are created."

Beautiful photo effects….how they are created pic.twitter.com/zswnX9QNS3 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 31, 2022

Netizens' Reactions

The video has grabbed the attention of many and has garnered around 575.6K views. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Omg .....so creative.....I am astonished." A second user wrote, "The real-life vs the social media life!!'' A third user wrote, "Intelligent".

Recently, Harsh Goenka shared a video, which showed a chef swirling a frying pan around in quick movements to produce appams in various shapes, like that of a butterfly, flower, heart, and even a pigeon. The viral appam video has grabbed the attention of many and has accumulated around 37.7K views. The video also prompted many to express their thoughts.

Image: Twitter/@hvgoenka