Harsh Goenka’s Tweet On 'how Corona Changed Us' Leaves Netizens In Splits

Harsh Goenka shared a post highlighting the change people have undergone during the pandemic. The post garnered many comments from users on Twitter.

Amrit Burman
There's no denying the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown enormous challenges at us, and life after the pandemic has changed to a great extent. From wearing masks to adjusting according to the new normal, people all around the world have undergone these drastic changes. Taking to the microblogging platform, Harsh Goenka shared a post highlighting the change.

Netizens instantly felt a connection and expressed their opinion on Goneka's post. The post shared by the business tycoon was captioned as, "How Corona has changed". The share also has an image that shows two wishlists—one before the pandemic and the second showing a wishlist after the pandemic. The first wishlist includes a new smartphone, a bigger TV, more money, more followers, and a Whirlpool. While the second wishlist during COVID-19 says "Hug a friend".

Harsh Goenka is popular on social media for sharing interesting thoughts and entertaining posts. He remains connected to his fans and followers through his regular uploads. Similarly, Goenka's this post also received a flood of comments from users on Twitter and till now it has accumulated more than 1600 likes.

Whoever came across the post couldn't resist reacting to it. Some agreed with what Goenka said, while some appreciated the post. One Twitter user expressed how he felt after the pandemic. He wrote, "It also changed the way we love life. It became more precious and more fragile". A second person said, "Very true sir," another said. While a fourth user commented, "People's memory is short. In a few years, money will be at the top of the list". 

